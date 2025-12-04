ETV Bharat / state

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case

Thiruvananthapuram: Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on Thursday suffered a major setback as a district court in Thiruvananthapuram rejected his anticipatory bail in a rape and coerced termination of pregnancy case and the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) expelled him.

The case was registered against the MLA based on a complaint filed by a woman acquaintance of his.

Justice Naseera S of Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court dismissed Mamkootathil's plea, effectively forcing the MLA, who has been absconding for the past eight days, to either surrender to the police or appear before the court.

The court also rejected a separate petition seeking to halt his arrest.

The prosecution had vehemently opposed the bail plea on Wednesday, stressing that there were multiple sexual assault complaints against Mamkootathil and that he could influence victims and witnesses if granted bail.

Although the prosecution initially faced difficulty presenting some digital records to prove rape and forced abortion, the court continued the hearing today. The anticipatory bail was ultimately rejected after the court examined the digital evidence presented by the prosecution following closed-door arguments from both sides on Thursday morning.