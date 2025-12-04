Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case
Rahul Mamkootathil has been absconding ever since police filed a rape and coerced termination of pregnancy case against him a week ago.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on Thursday suffered a major setback as a district court in Thiruvananthapuram rejected his anticipatory bail in a rape and coerced termination of pregnancy case and the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) expelled him.
The case was registered against the MLA based on a complaint filed by a woman acquaintance of his.
Justice Naseera S of Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court dismissed Mamkootathil's plea, effectively forcing the MLA, who has been absconding for the past eight days, to either surrender to the police or appear before the court.
The court also rejected a separate petition seeking to halt his arrest.
The prosecution had vehemently opposed the bail plea on Wednesday, stressing that there were multiple sexual assault complaints against Mamkootathil and that he could influence victims and witnesses if granted bail.
Although the prosecution initially faced difficulty presenting some digital records to prove rape and forced abortion, the court continued the hearing today. The anticipatory bail was ultimately rejected after the court examined the digital evidence presented by the prosecution following closed-door arguments from both sides on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, almost immediately after the verdict, the Congress expelled Mamkootathil from its primary membership. KPCC president Sunny Joseph announced that Mamkootathil, who was already under suspension, was expelled based on the severity of the complaints and the registered police cases. The MLA has been absconding ever since the police registered the rape case a week ago.
Adding to his woes, another young woman approached the KPCC with a complaint against the MLA, which has since been forwarded to the Director General of Police (DGP). The police are likely to ask the woman to file a formal complaint before deciding on a fresh case.
Police are currently intensifying their search for Mamkootathil in Karnataka, based on intelligence reports that he has crossed the border from Palakkad. Earlier, reports suggested he was hiding in Palakkad or had fled to Tamil Nadu.
In his bail application, Mamkootathil had alleged the case was a political conspiracy linked to the Sabarimala gold-plate issue and orchestrated by a CPM-BJP political nexus. He pointed out that the complainant was a reporter for a BJP-affiliated channel and her husband was a Yuva Morcha worker in Palakkad.
While admitting to a close relationship with the complainant, which started after he contacted her on Facebook regarding her domestic abuse claims, the MLA strongly denied impregnating her or supplying pills for forced abortion. He argued that the political vendetta began after his denial, and maintained that the complainant's husband was responsible for her pregnancy.
