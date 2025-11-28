Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Booked For Sexual Assault, Forced Abortion
Published : November 28, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police on Friday registered a case against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil after a woman accused him of sexual assault and forcing her to terminate a pregnancy, police said.
The case was registered at the Valiyamala Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram early morning based on the woman’s statement recorded late Thursday night. The case has been transferred to the Nemom police station and will be probed by a special investigation team under the direct supervision of the City Police Commissioner. The office of DGP Ravada Chandrasekhar confirmed that a decision to form a special investigation team was taken during a high-level meeting led by the State Police Chief.
The police action follows a formal complaint lodged by the survivor directly with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office on Thursday. The allegations gathered momentum after audio recordings surfaced in the public domain, purportedly featuring a conversation where the MLA is heard pressuring the woman to terminate her pregnancy.
Her detailed statement was later recorded by women police officers at the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police headquarters, sources said. The procedures continued till late at night, after which a decision was taken to register the case.
According to police sources, the case was registered against Mamkootathil under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual assault, forced abortion, physical assault, illegal house trespassing, and criminal intimidation. Mamkootathil’s friend Joby Joseph, a native of Adoor, who allegedly handed over medicine to the complainant for abortion, was also named as an accused.
Lookout Circular and Investigation
Meanwhile, the Palakkad MLA has reportedly gone into hiding after the woman approached the Chief Minister. Police have begun efforts to trace him. Police officials said that attempts are being made to contact the MLA. Mamkoottathil was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on August 25.
Congress leaders in Palakkad said Mamkootathil was actively campaigning in the Kannadi area for local body elections till around 4 pm on Thursday, after which he and a close associate were not seen. He then took to his official social media handles to proclaim his innocence.
He stated that he would fight the allegations legally and expressed confidence in proving his innocence before the judiciary and the "people's court." While his mobile phone, which had been switched off since Thursday night, was reactivated briefly on Friday morning, he remains inaccessible.
Despite protests by Yuva Morcha and DYFI activists—who had placed a wreath and locked the gates yesterday—the MLA’s office in Palakkad resumed operations today. Staff members, however, maintained they had no information regarding his location.
Fissures In Congress
The registration of the FIR has exposed deep fissures within the Congress leadership. Senior MP Rajmohan Unnithan launched a blistering attack on the MLA, justifying the party's earlier decision to suspend him. Unnithan accused Mamkootathil of utilising PR agencies to denigrate senior Congress leaders and stated that the party cannot afford to carry the burden of such allegations. "If you carry someone who stinks, you will eventually stink too," Unnithan remarked.
Senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan reinforced this stance, clarifying that the party would not provide a "protective shield" to the accused. He noted that the suspension is tantamount to expulsion for six years, barring the MLA from party events. However, UDF Convener Adoor Prakash offered a dissenting view, defending Mamkootathil and alleging that the sudden police action is a politically motivated move by the CPI(M) with an eye on the upcoming elections. Palakkad MP V.K. Sreekandan chose to evade questions, merely stating that the law should take its course.
Meanwhile, the state General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has demanded Mamkootathil's immediate resignation, terming the allegations as "extremely grave." He criticised Congress leaders who continue to support the accused, calling it a challenge to the women of Kerala. The Minister assured that the government would proceed with uncompromising legal measures.
This development follows the MLA's suspension from the primary membership of the Congress on August 25 and his subsequent resignation as Youth Congress State President, following a series of allegations raised by multiple women, including a young actress and a transgender individual.
Earlier, the Crime Branch had registered a case based on initial audio clips and chat messages that surfaced after third-party individuals sent an email to the police headquarters, as the woman had not come forward at the time.
He had earlier resigned as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused a young leader of misbehaviour, prompting protests by the BJP and the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M). Subsequently, several women and a transgender person also levelled allegations against him.
Mamkoottathil was elected as MLA in November last year in a bypoll to the Palakkad seat, following the election of former MLA Shafi Parambil to the Lok Sabha from Vatakara.