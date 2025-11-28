ETV Bharat / state

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Booked For Sexual Assault, Forced Abortion

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police on Friday registered a case against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil after a woman accused him of sexual assault and forcing her to terminate a pregnancy, police said.

The case was registered at the Valiyamala Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram early morning based on the woman’s statement recorded late Thursday night. The case has been transferred to the Nemom police station and will be probed by a special investigation team under the direct supervision of the City Police Commissioner. The office of DGP Ravada Chandrasekhar confirmed that a decision to form a special investigation team was taken during a high-level meeting led by the State Police Chief.

The police action follows a formal complaint lodged by the survivor directly with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office on Thursday. The allegations gathered momentum after audio recordings surfaced in the public domain, purportedly featuring a conversation where the MLA is heard pressuring the woman to terminate her pregnancy.

Her detailed statement was later recorded by women police officers at the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police headquarters, sources said. The procedures continued till late at night, after which a decision was taken to register the case.

According to police sources, the case was registered against Mamkootathil under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual assault, forced abortion, physical assault, illegal house trespassing, and criminal intimidation. Mamkootathil’s friend Joby Joseph, a native of Adoor, who allegedly handed over medicine to the complainant for abortion, was also named as an accused.

Lookout Circular and Investigation

Meanwhile, the Palakkad MLA has reportedly gone into hiding after the woman approached the Chief Minister. Police have begun efforts to trace him. Police officials said that attempts are being made to contact the MLA. Mamkoottathil was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on August 25.

Congress leaders in Palakkad said Mamkootathil was actively campaigning in the Kannadi area for local body elections till around 4 pm on Thursday, after which he and a close associate were not seen. He then took to his official social media handles to proclaim his innocence.

He stated that he would fight the allegations legally and expressed confidence in proving his innocence before the judiciary and the "people's court." While his mobile phone, which had been switched off since Thursday night, was reactivated briefly on Friday morning, he remains inaccessible.

Despite protests by Yuva Morcha and DYFI activists—who had placed a wreath and locked the gates yesterday—the MLA’s office in Palakkad resumed operations today. Staff members, however, maintained they had no information regarding his location.