Kerala MLA Faces Sexual Assault Charge, Victim Submits Complaint To CM
In a new audio clip released two days ago, Rahul Mamkootathil is allegedly heard pressurising the victim to undergo an abortion.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A woman on Thursday lodged a sexual assault complaint, along with digital evidence, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.
The complainant reached the Chief Minister's office at 4:15 pm and, after around half an hour, the Chief Minister forwarded the complaint to the state police chief for immediate necessary action. This comes months after initial sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against Mamkootathil. The urgency was spurred by a new audio clip released two days ago, where the MLA is allegedly heard pressuring the woman to undergo an abortion.
While the Crime Branch had previously initiated a case based on earlier audio clips and chat messages, the complainant had not formally come forward legally. The Crime Branch team will promptly record the woman's statement and, if necessary, a confidential statement before a magistrate, with the proceedings, including the possibility of the MLA's arrest, depending entirely on the recorded testimonies.
Following the submission of the complaint, Mamkootathil, who was in Palakkad, immediately suspended his local election campaigning, and his office was reported to be locked. However, the MLA responded on his Facebook page, stating he would fight the case legally: "As long as I am convinced that I have done no wrong, I will continue to fight legally. I will prove everything in the court of law as well as in the court of the people. Truth will prevail."
State Health Minister Veena George publicly supported the victim on social media, stating, "Dear sister, Do not lose strength... Kerala is with you."
The incident drew diverse political reactions. While Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan refused to comment, walking away as reporters questioned him, KPCC President Sunny Joseph stated that the law would take its course.
CPM State Secretary MV Govindan stated that Mamkootathil should not continue as an MLA for even a moment, warning that more complaints could arise, while BJP leader K. Surendran called the complaint extremely serious and demanded the MLA’s immediate arrest and resignation, urging the Chief Minister to take swift legal action.
In contrast, AICC General Secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Das Munshi, said the girl should have approached the police first and noted that Mamkootathil is currently a suspended leader. Congress leader K Muraleedharan agreed that legal action should proceed now that the complaint is with the police, adding that he was pleased with the Chief Minister, who had previously declined to meet survivors but now had done so with elections approaching.
Mamkootathil, who became an MLA in the Palakkad by-election this month, was initially suspended from the Congress party's primary membership on August 25 following the first set of allegations.
