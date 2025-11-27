ETV Bharat / state

Kerala MLA Faces Sexual Assault Charge, Victim Submits Complaint To CM

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman on Thursday lodged a sexual assault complaint, along with digital evidence, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

The complainant reached the Chief Minister's office at 4:15 pm and, after around half an hour, the Chief Minister forwarded the complaint to the state police chief for immediate necessary action. This comes months after initial sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against Mamkootathil. The urgency was spurred by a new audio clip released two days ago, where the MLA is allegedly heard pressuring the woman to undergo an abortion.

While the Crime Branch had previously initiated a case based on earlier audio clips and chat messages, the complainant had not formally come forward legally. The Crime Branch team will promptly record the woman's statement and, if necessary, a confidential statement before a magistrate, with the proceedings, including the possibility of the MLA's arrest, depending entirely on the recorded testimonies.

Following the submission of the complaint, Mamkootathil, who was in Palakkad, immediately suspended his local election campaigning, and his office was reported to be locked. However, the MLA responded on his Facebook page, stating he would fight the case legally: "As long as I am convinced that I have done no wrong, I will continue to fight legally. I will prove everything in the court of law as well as in the court of the people. Truth will prevail."

State Health Minister Veena George publicly supported the victim on social media, stating, "Dear sister, Do not lose strength... Kerala is with you."