ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Minister Says SC Directions On Mullaperiyar Dam Unimplemented, Objects Water Level Hike

Kottayam: Kerala Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph on Thursday said key directions issued by the Supreme Court on the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam have not been complied with and warned that the state would approach the apex court if Tamil Nadu proceeded with its reported move to raise the reservoir's water level beyond 142 feet.

His remarks came a day after the Tamil Nadu government, in its budget, announced plans to pursue raising the water level of the 131-year-old Mullaperiyar reservoir in Kerala's Idukki district.

Addressing reporters here, Joseph said Kerala's stand remained unchanged that the water level should not be raised beyond 142 feet under any circumstances.

"Under no circumstances will Kerala permit raising the water level of the Mullaperiyar Dam beyond 142 feet. Kerala does not agree to it, and this remains the firm position of our state. We are passing through a period of heightened concern regarding the safety of the Mullaperiyar Dam," he said.

The minister said the Supreme Court's directions relating to the safety of the dam had not been implemented and that Tamil Nadu had failed to carry out inspections mandated by the apex court.

"Consequently, Tamil Nadu has been requested to subject the dam to inspections, including those specified by the Supreme Court. None of those tasks has been carried out so far," he said.

Joseph said Kerala had also sought before the Supreme Court that the National Dam Safety Authority itself should conduct a comprehensive safety inspection of the Mullaperiyar dam.

"That inspection was supposed to take place before December 31. However, even a basic safety audit has not been conducted so far," he said. The minister further said the Supreme Court had also issued directions regarding the strengthening of the Baby Dam, but those measures too remained unimplemented.

"At a time when even the safety inspection and strengthening measures directed by the Supreme Court remain incomplete, it is extremely unfortunate that Tamil Nadu has raised such a demand and made an announcement of this nature," he said.

Joseph said the 142-foot limit reflected the position accepted by the Supreme Court while safeguarding Kerala's interests and neither Kerala nor Tamil Nadu had the authority to alter it unilaterally.

"Therefore, Kerala's position is that the Supreme Court should examine positions acceptable to both states and resolve the issue. If the water level is sought to be raised, Kerala will approach the Supreme Court. The state government will firmly safeguard Kerala's interests before both the Supreme Court and the central government," he said.