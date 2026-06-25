ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Minister Calls NTA 'Symbol Of Corruption', Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Thursday demanded for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, alleging that the NTA has become a "symbol of corruption and mismanagement".

In a Facebook post, John claimed that there had been 89 question paper leaks and 48 re-examinations over the past decade, holding the National Testing Agency (NTA) responsible for eroding the credibility of India's examination system. Among others, the NTA conducts the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) for medical admissions, and the recent paper leak has created a huge row.

"The NTA has become a symbol of corruption and mismanagement. The Central government has mortgaged the hard work of lakhs of students to examination mafias," John alleged.