ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Medicos Morphing Case: Three More Cases Filed Against Accused MBBS Student; Total Rises To Six

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have registered three more cases against a third-year MBBS student of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, accused of allegedly morphing photographs of female classmates and circulating the obscene images on social media, taking the total number of cases against him to six.

The accused, Abel Augustine, an original resident of Kakkavayal in Wayanad, was taken into custody again following further investigation and is expected to be produced before the court.

Police said they have so far received formal complaints from 17 students and indicated that more cases could be registered based on the statements of the complainants and the findings of the ongoing investigation. Cyber Police suspect that more than 20 female students may have been targeted.

The latest development comes a day after students staged a protest outside the Medical College police station, here on Wednesday night, alleging that the police had initially failed to act despite complaints from several students. The students had also criticised the accused's earlier release on bail.

Police, however, have denied any lapses in the investigation.

Kazhakootam Assistant Commissioner P P Anilkumar said further action would be taken based on the statements of the 17 complainants. Experts in Cyber Police will examine the accused's social media accounts, while the activities of some of his associates are also being monitored.

According to the investigation so far, the accused allegedly downloaded photographs of female students from their Instagram stories without their consent, cropped their faces and superimposed them on nude images. The morphed photographs were then allegedly circulated through platforms including Instagram and Telegram, accompanied by derogatory captions. Police also suspect that the victims' phone numbers were shared along with the images.