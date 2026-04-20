Kerala Tightens Surgical Protocols After Series Of Negligence Cases; Wristbands, Site Marking Mandatory
Health officials said these measures aim to eliminate lapses and prevent blame-shifting among staff and the move follows several high-profile cases that triggered public outrage
Published : April 20, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In response to a series of medical negligence incidents in government hospitals, the Kerala Health Department has issued stringent new guidelines aimed at strengthening patient safety and ensuring accountability during surgical procedures.
Under the revised protocols, all patients scheduled for surgery must wear identification wristbands detailing their procedure, and the exact body part to be operated on must be clearly marked in advance.
The department has also imposed a strict ban on the use of mobile phones inside operation theatres. To minimise errors, detailed documentation has been made mandatory before surgeries.
The number and names of surgical instruments must be recorded on a whiteboard in the operation theatre. Doctors and nurses are required to complete patient records, while a pre-operative checklist must be filled, verified, and signed at multiple levels before the patient is taken in. After surgery, instruments must be recounted and records submitted to the medical head.
Health officials said these measures aim to eliminate lapses and prevent blame-shifting among staff. The move follows several high-profile cases that triggered public outrage.
In one such incident at Government Medical College Kozhikode in 2017, an artery forceps was left inside a patient, Harshina, during a delivery surgery and remained undetected for nearly five years.
A similar case emerged from Government Medical College Alappuzha, where a pair of forceps was discovered inside Usha Joseph's body years after a tumour removal surgery conducted in 2021.
More recently, on February 10, at Thrissur District General Hospital, a patient suffered a ruptured urinary bladder during a hysterectomy, requiring emergency intervention at a private facility.
The issue came to light only after persistent complications led to advanced imaging tests.
Health officials said the new guidelines will apply to all surgeries, both major and minor, and strict compliance will be enforced across government hospitals to prevent recurrence of such incidents.
With these measures, the government aims to restore public trust in the healthcare system and reinforce patient safety standards, ensuring that such critical lapses are not repeated in the future.
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