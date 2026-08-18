ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Maritime Board Dissolved Over Poor Performance, Fund Utilisation; 13 of 17 Minor Ports Non-Operational

Aravind Babu

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has dissolved the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB), citing its continued failure to effectively discharge its functions, develop state's 17 minor ports and properly manage the funds allocated for port development.

The decision assumes significance as Kerala has simultaneously begun expanding maritime trade through the commercial launch of export-import operations at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Tuesday. The government issued a gazette notification on July 6, 2026, invoking Section 90 of the Kerala Maritime Board Act, 2017, to dissolve the administrative committee headed by Chairman N S Pillai and Chief Executive Officer Geromic George IAS and now managing director of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited .

Rs 453 Crore Allocated Since 2018

According to an Right to Information Act (RTI) reply obtained by activist Muhammed Ashraf of Kasaragod, the government allocated Rs 453.97 crore to the Maritime Board for the development of minor ports since its formation in 2018.

However, the government concluded that the KMB had failed to make effective use of the funds and discharge its responsibilities and also that a large number of the ports under the KMB remained non-operational despite substantial expenditure on their administration.

The KMB was responsible for 17 minor ports — Valiyathura, Vizhinjam, Kollam, Neendakara, Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, Kodungallur, Ponnani, Beypore, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Azhikkal, Kasaragod, Manjeswaram and Nileshwaram.

According to the material available, 13 of these ports lacked basic infrastructure and operational facilities. The KMB itself had reportedly sought government action to declare these ports non-operational, a development that further highlighted the failure to develop the state's minor-port network.

CAG Flags Financial Irregularities

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had also pointed to several financial and administrative irregularities, including failure to recover revenue arrears, expenditure outside approved budgets, diversion of funds and improper utilisation of allocated money.

The government notification further noted that the KMB had failed to place its annual administrative reports for 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 before the Legislative Assembly.