Kerala Maritime Board Dissolved Over Poor Performance, Fund Utilisation; 13 of 17 Minor Ports Non-Operational
17 ports — Valiyathura, Vizhinjam, Kollam, Neendakara, Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, Kodungallur, Ponnani, Beypore, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Azhikkal, Kasaragod, Manjeswaram and Nileshwaram - were with KMB.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Aravind Babu
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has dissolved the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB), citing its continued failure to effectively discharge its functions, develop state's 17 minor ports and properly manage the funds allocated for port development.
The decision assumes significance as Kerala has simultaneously begun expanding maritime trade through the commercial launch of export-import operations at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Tuesday. The government issued a gazette notification on July 6, 2026, invoking Section 90 of the Kerala Maritime Board Act, 2017, to dissolve the administrative committee headed by Chairman N S Pillai and Chief Executive Officer Geromic George IAS and now managing director of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited .
Rs 453 Crore Allocated Since 2018
According to an Right to Information Act (RTI) reply obtained by activist Muhammed Ashraf of Kasaragod, the government allocated Rs 453.97 crore to the Maritime Board for the development of minor ports since its formation in 2018.
However, the government concluded that the KMB had failed to make effective use of the funds and discharge its responsibilities and also that a large number of the ports under the KMB remained non-operational despite substantial expenditure on their administration.
The KMB was responsible for 17 minor ports — Valiyathura, Vizhinjam, Kollam, Neendakara, Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, Kodungallur, Ponnani, Beypore, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Azhikkal, Kasaragod, Manjeswaram and Nileshwaram.
According to the material available, 13 of these ports lacked basic infrastructure and operational facilities. The KMB itself had reportedly sought government action to declare these ports non-operational, a development that further highlighted the failure to develop the state's minor-port network.
CAG Flags Financial Irregularities
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had also pointed to several financial and administrative irregularities, including failure to recover revenue arrears, expenditure outside approved budgets, diversion of funds and improper utilisation of allocated money.
The government notification further noted that the KMB had failed to place its annual administrative reports for 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 before the Legislative Assembly.
Another issue highlighted in the RTI response was that the Board's headquarters did not have complete information on the total number of registered vessels.
Salaries And Perks Under Scrutiny
The expenditure on the board's top functionaries has also come under scrutiny.
According to the RTI information, the chairman received a monthly remuneration of Rs 2,41,220, comprising basic pay of Rs 1,25,450, dearness allowance of Rs 75,270 and house rent allowance of Rs 40,500.
Nominated members received a monthly honorarium of Rs 35,000, apart from a sitting fee of Rs 5,000 per day for attending KMB meetings and reimbursement of official travel expenses.
The financial records also show that a substantial portion of the funds received by the board was transferred to major port projects. Of the more than Rs 453 crore allocated between 2018 and 2026, Rs 296.68 crore was transferred to the Vizhinjam project and Rs 54.80 crore to Azhikkal port.
The dissolution of the board comes at a crucial juncture for Kerala's maritime sector, with Vizhinjam emerging as a major international transshipment and EXIM gateway while restructuring development of the state's remaining four minor ports.
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