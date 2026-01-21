Vlogger Arrested In Kozhikode Suicide Case After Viral Bus Video
Published : January 21, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Kozhikode: Kozhikode Medical College Police have arrested vlogger Shimjitha Mustafa in connection with the suicide of Deepak (40), a resident of Govindapuram in Kozhikode. Deepak allegedly took his own life after being publicly humiliated on a bus. The video was later circulated on social media.
According to the Medical College Police, the accused was apprehended from Vadakara. After undergoing a medical examination at Koyilandy Hospital, Shimjitha was brought to the Medical College Police Station. She has been booked under multiple sections, including abetment of suicide. The arrest follows widespread public protests demanding justice for Deepak.
Deepak’s family had lodged a complaint stating that Shimjitha’s social media post directly led to his death. After the incident, the accused reportedly went into hiding, which prompted police to issue a lookout notice. With assistance from the Cyber Cell, police were eventually able to trace and arrest her.
The incident took place on a KSRTC bus when Shimjitha filmed Deepak, accusing him of misbehaviour. The video was later shared on social media, which went viral. Following this, Deepak was subjected to intense online abuse and public shaming. Unable to cope with the humiliation, he died by suicide.
However, subsequent investigations, including CCTV footage submitted by the family, reportedly revealed that Deepak was innocent and that the incident had been misrepresented.
The Medical College Police registered a non-bailable case against Shimjitha under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Deepak’s parents with the City Police Commissioner and the District Collector.
A police team led by Medical College Inspector Baiju K. Jose visited Deepak’s residence in Govindapuram and recorded statements from his mother, Kanyaka, and other family members. They stated that the viral video had mentally devastated Deepak, ultimately leading to his suicide.
Major Charges Filed
- Abetment of Suicide: Preliminary investigations suggest that the video and subsequent cyber harassment directly contributed to the death.
- Cyber Crime: Cases registered under the IT Act for filming an individual in violation of privacy and circulating the content with alleged malicious intent.
- Defamation: For allegedly damaging the individual’s reputation through unverified accusations.
