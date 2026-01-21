ETV Bharat / state

Vlogger Arrested In Kozhikode Suicide Case After Viral Bus Video

Kozhikode: Kozhikode Medical College Police have arrested vlogger Shimjitha Mustafa in connection with the suicide of Deepak (40), a resident of Govindapuram in Kozhikode. Deepak allegedly took his own life after being publicly humiliated on a bus. The video was later circulated on social media.

According to the Medical College Police, the accused was apprehended from Vadakara. After undergoing a medical examination at Koyilandy Hospital, Shimjitha was brought to the Medical College Police Station. She has been booked under multiple sections, including abetment of suicide. The arrest follows widespread public protests demanding justice for Deepak.

Deepak’s family had lodged a complaint stating that Shimjitha’s social media post directly led to his death. After the incident, the accused reportedly went into hiding, which prompted police to issue a lookout notice. With assistance from the Cyber Cell, police were eventually able to trace and arrest her.

The incident took place on a KSRTC bus when Shimjitha filmed Deepak, accusing him of misbehaviour. The video was later shared on social media, which went viral. Following this, Deepak was subjected to intense online abuse and public shaming. Unable to cope with the humiliation, he died by suicide.