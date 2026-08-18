ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Court Sentences Man To 120 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Two Minor Stepdaughters

Malappuram: A Special POCSO Court in Kerala's Manjeri has sentenced a man to 120 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him for sexually abusing his two minor stepdaughters, aged 11 and 12, in two separate cases. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 90,000 on the convict.

The sentence was pronounced by Manjeri Special POCSO Court Judge KS Varun on Monday.

In the first case (No. 725/25) registered at Kondotty Police Station, the prosecution alleged that the 12-year-old girl was subjected to repeated penetrative sexual assault between September 2023 and June 8, 2025, at the house where the accused lived.

The court sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 under each of verious sections of the POCSO Act. The total sentence in this case is 60 years and a fine of Rs 45,000.

In the second case (No. 726/25), the prosecution alleged that the accused sexually assaulted the other stepdaughter on two occasions between March 27 and June 8, 2025, while she was sleeping in the bedroom of the rented quarters where they lived together.

The court again awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000 under each of Sections of the POCSO Act. The total sentence in this case is also 60 years and a fine of Rs 45,000.

With the sentences in both cases, the accused has been awarded a total of 120 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 90,000. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional 18 months in prison, which includes as additional three months of rigorous imprisonment for each of the six offences, the court said.