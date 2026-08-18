Kerala Court Sentences Man To 120 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Two Minor Stepdaughters
According to the prosecution, the accused sexually abused his stepdaughters on multiple occasions between March 2023 and June 2025 when they were home during vacations.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Malappuram: A Special POCSO Court in Kerala's Manjeri has sentenced a man to 120 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him for sexually abusing his two minor stepdaughters, aged 11 and 12, in two separate cases. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 90,000 on the convict.
The sentence was pronounced by Manjeri Special POCSO Court Judge KS Varun on Monday.
In the first case (No. 725/25) registered at Kondotty Police Station, the prosecution alleged that the 12-year-old girl was subjected to repeated penetrative sexual assault between September 2023 and June 8, 2025, at the house where the accused lived.
The court sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 under each of verious sections of the POCSO Act. The total sentence in this case is 60 years and a fine of Rs 45,000.
VIDEO | Keralam: Manjeri POCSO court sentences stepfather to 120 years in jail for sexually assaulting his two minor stepdaughters.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2026
Public Prosecutor says, "The accused in this case is the stepfather of the victim girls, who are sisters aged 11 and 12. Their biological father… pic.twitter.com/tRwtsFSXFQ
In the second case (No. 726/25), the prosecution alleged that the accused sexually assaulted the other stepdaughter on two occasions between March 27 and June 8, 2025, while she was sleeping in the bedroom of the rented quarters where they lived together.
The court again awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000 under each of Sections of the POCSO Act. The total sentence in this case is also 60 years and a fine of Rs 45,000.
With the sentences in both cases, the accused has been awarded a total of 120 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 90,000. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional 18 months in prison, which includes as additional three months of rigorous imprisonment for each of the six offences, the court said.
The court noted that the remand period of the accused will be considered as punishment. The court also ordered that if the accused pays the fine, the amount should be paid to the survivor. Further, it directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide additional compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme.
According to the prosecution, the accused happens to be the stepfather of the two sisters. Their biological father had abandoned them around eight years before the incidents, following which their mother married the accused.
The girls were staying in an orphanage for their studies and only returned to their house during vacations. As per the prosecution, the accused sexually abused them on multiple occasions between March 2023 and June 2025 when they were home during vacations.
Shameer PM, then Inspector of Kondotty Police Station, registered the cases and conducted the probe. Civil Police Officer Shubha KV also assisted in the investigation of one of the cases.
In the first case, the prosecution examined 18 witnesses and produced 16 documents, and in the second case, 15 witnesses were examined and 11 documents were produced.
Special Public Prosecutor Advocate A Somasundaran appeared for the prosecution, assisted by Assistant Sub-Inspector Salma N. of the Prosecution Liaison Wing.
The accused was sent to Tavanur Jail after the sentence.
Speaking to media, the Public Prosecutor said, "The accused in this case is the stepfather of the victim girls, who are sisters aged 11 and 12. Their biological father abandoned them eight years prior to the incident. After the abandonment, their mother married the accused, their stepfather, and they lived together in their house."
"The children were staying in an orphanage, where they were studying, and they returned to their house during vacations. Between March 2023 and June 2025, when they were home, the girls were sexually assaulted by the accused on several occasions," he added.
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