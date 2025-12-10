ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Man Confesses To Killing His 19-Year-Old Girlfriend In Drunken Rage

Ernakulam: The mysterious death of a 19-year-old woman, whose decomposed body was found near her home after she went missing last week in Malayattoor village here, has now been confirmed as a murder, after her 21-year-old boyfriend, Alan, confessed to his crime, police said on Wednesday.

An aviation graduate student studying in Bengaluru, Chithrapriya, went missing from her home on Saturday evening. Her body was then discovered in a deserted field about one kilometre from her residence on Tuesday, police said.

Alan has been taken into custody by officials of the Kalady police station after he admitted to killing the girl by striking her on the head with a stone while under the influence of alcohol.

During the interrogation, Alan confessed that the crime was committed in the wee hours of Sunday during a dispute. Police officials informed that the confession came after crucial CCTV footage showed Chithrapriya travelling on a bike with Alan around 1.53 AM, with another biker seen following them.