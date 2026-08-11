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Kerala Lotteries Contribute ₹5,658 Crore Surplus To State Coffers In Five Years

The data shows a sharp rise in Lotteries Department's contribution, with highest surplus recorded in 2025-26 at ₹1,774.52 crore, compared with ₹559.64 crore in 2021-22.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST

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Updated : August 11, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST

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Aravind Babu

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's State Lotteries Department contributed an operating surplus of ₹5,658.05 crore to the state government over the last five financial years, according to data provided by the Directorate of State Lotteries in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by Ernakulam-based RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala.

The data shows a sharp rise in the department's contribution, with the highest surplus recorded in 2025-26 at ₹1,774.52 crore, compared with ₹559.64 crore in 2021-22.

Five-Year Revenue Contribution

According to the RTI data, the year-wise contribution to the government was:

  • 2021-22: ₹559.64 crore
  • 2022-23: ₹1,018.63 crore
  • 2023-24: ₹1,203.27 crore
  • 2024-25: ₹1,101.99 crore
  • 2025-26: ₹1,774.52 crore

The figures add up to ₹5,658.05 crore, making lotteries an important source of non-tax revenue for the state.

₹324.62 Crore For Healthcare

The Lottery Department also transferred ₹324.62 crore over the five-year period to the Karunya Treatment Fund and the State Health Agency, according to the information provided under the RTI.

The annual contributions were:

  • 2021-22: ₹44.22 crore
  • 2022-23: ₹70 crore
  • 2023-24: ₹50 crore
  • 2024-25: ₹86.10 crore
  • 2025-26: ₹74.30 crore

The funds are intended to support medical treatment and healthcare assistance, particularly for financially vulnerable patients.

The department said prize money has been distributed for tickets submitted with the required documents, except in cases where claims are involved in legal disputes. However, it does not maintain consolidated data on winning tickets whose holders never surrendered them for claiming the prize.

Seven Weekly Draws, Six Bumper Lotteries

Kerala currently conducts seven weekly lotteries, with draws held every day at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and telecast live on https://www.keralalotteries.net/.

The weekly lotteries are:

Mondays: Bhagyathara

Tuesdays: Sthree Sakthi

Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi

Thursdays: Karunya Plus

Fridays: Suvarna Keralam

Saturdays: Karunya

Sundays: Samrudhi

The department also conducts six bumper lotteries: Christmas-New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.


Onam Bumper First Prize Hiked To ₹30 crore

The government has recently increased the first prize of the Thiruvonam bumper from ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore. The third prize, however, has been reduced from ₹50 lakh to ₹25 lakh, while the ticket price has been fixed at ₹500. The department plans to distribute up to 90 lakh tickets through agents, although the actual number printed will depend on market demand.

Major Source Of State Revenue — But Social Concerns Remain

The lottery surplus has become an important source of financial support for the state, including funding for social security measures and healthcare schemes. Raju Vazhakkala, who obtained the information through the RTI application, said the lottery sector also provides a livelihood to sections of society, including persons with disabilities, senior citizens and others who depend on ticket sales for income.

At the same time, he cautioned that the state's dependence on lottery revenue should be viewed alongside the social consequences of widespread lottery participation. A section of daily-wage workers and low-income households, he said, spend a substantial portion of their earnings on lottery tickets, potentially affecting expenditure on essentials such as education, food and savings.

The latest figures therefore highlight a complex picture: Kerala's lottery system generates thousands of crores for the government and supports healthcare and livelihoods, while also raising questions about the financial burden on vulnerable sections of society.

Also read

Kerala Onam Bumper Lottery First Prize Winner Will Take Home Rs 30 Crore This Time

Kerala Vishu Bumper 2026 Results Announced; Rs 12 Crore First Prize Goes To Karunagappally-Sold Ticket

Last Updated : August 11, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST

TAGGED:

KERALA LOTTERY CHIP IN RS 5658 CR
SURPLUS TO STATE COFFERS IN 5 YEARS
RS 325 CRORE FOR HEALTHCARE
LOTTERIES MAIN SOURCE OF REVENUE
KERALA LOTTERY BOOST TO FINANCES

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