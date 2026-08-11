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Kerala Lotteries Contribute ₹5,658 Crore Surplus To State Coffers In Five Years

Aravind Babu

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's State Lotteries Department contributed an operating surplus of ₹5,658.05 crore to the state government over the last five financial years, according to data provided by the Directorate of State Lotteries in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by Ernakulam-based RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala.

The data shows a sharp rise in the department's contribution, with the highest surplus recorded in 2025-26 at ₹1,774.52 crore, compared with ₹559.64 crore in 2021-22.

Five-Year Revenue Contribution

According to the RTI data, the year-wise contribution to the government was:

2021-22: ₹559.64 crore

₹559.64 crore 2022-23: ₹1,018.63 crore

₹1,018.63 crore 2023-24: ₹1,203.27 crore

₹1,203.27 crore 2024-25: ₹1,101.99 crore

₹1,101.99 crore 2025-26: ₹1,774.52 crore

The figures add up to ₹5,658.05 crore, making lotteries an important source of non-tax revenue for the state.

₹324.62 Crore For Healthcare

The Lottery Department also transferred ₹324.62 crore over the five-year period to the Karunya Treatment Fund and the State Health Agency, according to the information provided under the RTI.

The annual contributions were:

2021-22: ₹44.22 crore

₹44.22 crore 2022-23: ₹70 crore

₹70 crore 2023-24: ₹50 crore

₹50 crore 2024-25: ₹86.10 crore

₹86.10 crore 2025-26: ₹74.30 crore

The funds are intended to support medical treatment and healthcare assistance, particularly for financially vulnerable patients.

The department said prize money has been distributed for tickets submitted with the required documents, except in cases where claims are involved in legal disputes. However, it does not maintain consolidated data on winning tickets whose holders never surrendered them for claiming the prize.

Seven Weekly Draws, Six Bumper Lotteries

Kerala currently conducts seven weekly lotteries, with draws held every day at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and telecast live on https://www.keralalotteries.net/.

The weekly lotteries are: