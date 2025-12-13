ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Local Body Polls Results: LDF Leads In Grama Panchayats, UDF Ahead In Municipalities, Corporations

An elderly woman gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts vote at a polling booth during the second phase of the Kerala local body elections, in Wayanad district, Thursday ( PTI )

Thiruvananthapuram: After the first hour of counting of votes, which began at 8 am, for the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala, SEC data indicated that the LDF was leading in more grama and block panchayats than the UDF, but the opposition was ahead in municipalities and corporations.

Initial trends shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) showed the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF leading in 261 and 228 grama panchayats, respectively, at 9.25 am. However, the UDF was ahead in 43 municipalities, 7 district panchayats and 4 corporations, while the LDF was leading in 26 municipalities, 6 district panchayats and one corporation.

The BJP-led NDA was ahead in 15 grama panchayats, 3 municipalities and one corporation. The trends for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation showed the NDA leading with the LDF close behind. The Thiruvananthapuram corporation was held by the LDF for the last 45 years.