ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Local Body Elections To Be Held In Two Phases On December 9 And 11

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Election Commission on Monday announced that local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on December 9 and 11. Polling in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts will be held on December 9. Voters in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts will cast their votes on December 11. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, and the votes will be counted on December 13.