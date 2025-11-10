ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Local Body Elections To Be Held In Two Phases On December 9 And 11

The voting for Kerala Local Body Elections will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, and the votes will be counted on December 13.

Kerala Local Body Elections
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Election Commission on Monday announced that local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on December 9 and 11. Polling in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts will be held on December 9.

Voters in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts will cast their votes on December 11. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, and the votes will be counted on December 13.

The last date for filing nominations is November 21, scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 22, and the final date for withdrawal of nominations is November 24. State Election Commissioner A Shajahan announced that polls will be conducted in 1,199 of the 1,200 local bodies in Kerala, with Mattannur Municipality excluded as its council’s term is valid until 2027.

The elections will cover 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and six corporations, making up a total of 23,512 wards. There will be 33,746 polling stations across the state, and 2,84,30,761 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 2,841 NRI voters, Shajahan said. He also announced that the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect with immediate effect.

Also Read

  1. Houses Flooded, Vehicles Swept Away As KWA Water Tank Collapses in Kochi
  2. TN Omni Bus Services To Neighbouring States To Halt From Today As Kerala Imposes Hefty Fine

TAGGED:

KERALA STATE ELECTION COMMISSION
KERALA LOCAL BODY ELECTIONS
KERALA ELECTIONS IN TWO PHASES
KERALA VOTERS
KERALA ELECTIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.