ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Labour Dept Intervenes After CorroHealth Denies Entry To Laid-Off Employees

Kochi: The Labour Department officials intervened on Tuesday after US-based healthcare technology company CorroHealth denied entry to laid-off employees at its Kochi office, allegedly going against the consensus reached during discussions with government authorities following the company's decision to lay off employees last week, officials said.

On Monday, Kerala Labour Commissioner Safna Nazarudeen and Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas held talks with CorroHealth's legal adviser after the company recently laid off around 850 employees engaged in medical coding work at its Kochi and Kozhikode offices.

Following the meeting, it was decided that the company would allow the employees to enter the office till July 10, when Kerala Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna is scheduled to hold discussions with the management.

However, when the employees turned up for work on Tuesday, they were denied entry to the office, Labour Department officials said. Soon after, Thomas and Labour Department officials reached the office and held discussions with the employees.

Following the discussions, the Labour Department decided to record employees' attendance.