ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Kuttanad Residents Wait In Tears For Floodwaters To Recede; Elderly Man's Body Brought Home After Six Days

Continuous rains often lead to widespread flooding, turning life into a nightmare during the monsoon season ( ETV Bharat )

Alappuzha: The residents of Kuttanad, who are battling floods year after year, continue to suffer even after death. The recent case of Podiyan (82), who passed away on August 5 at Poonthuruthy Pullad in Thalavady, highlights the ongoing plight.

His body had to wait six days before being cremated a stark reminder of the helplessness faced by the people of Kuttanad.

Rice bowl of Kerala, Kuttanad, one of the lowest regions in India, is approximately 500 square kilometres in total size and parts of the area lie between 2 to 7 feet below sea level. Continuous rains often lead to widespread flooding, turning life into a nightmare during the monsoon season.

For the people here, death during monsoon can be more terrifying than the floods themselves.

Thalavady Grama Panchayat president Babu Valiyaveedan explained that Talavadi Panchayat was submerged under water for 11 days during this monsoon.

This inundation left no space even for proper burials. The panchayat president told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that the body of Reji Cherian Chekot (63), another resident of Thalavady who died seven days ago, could not be buried instead it will be done on Wednesday at the local church cemetery.

"On the July 31, the disaster management committee held a meeting to assess the problems caused by the flooding. But as a panchayat that was under water for about 11 days, we had no means to even bury the dead," Valiyaveedan said. "Many bodies were buried only today and yesterday. The body of a person who died seven days ago will be laid to rest tomorrow."

A major issue in Kuttanad is the inability of floodwaters to drain properly.

Normally, excess water would flow out through the Thanneermukkam Bund and Thottapally Spillway. However, due to water accumulation on the southern side of the AC road, only the Thottapally Spillway remains operational.

Flooding remains severe in areas like Thalavady, Edathua, and Muttar.

This situation mirrors the previous monsoon, where floodwaters have left residents in despair.