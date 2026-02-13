ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: In Death, 10-Month-Old Becomes Organ Donor, Saving Five Lives

Ernakulam: In a heart-wrenching yet deeply inspiring turn of events, a 10-month-old infant, declared brain dead following a tragic road accident, has become a saviour for five other children. Amidst the profound grief of losing their daughter, the parents of Alien Sherin Abraham have made the noble decision to donate her vital organs, turning a personal tragedy into an act of altruism in Kerala.

The tragedy unfolded on February 5 when the family, natives of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta, met with an accident near the Pallam Borma Kavala junction on the MC Road while travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvalla. The infant, who was travelling with her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, lost consciousness immediately after the incident.

She was rushed through a series of medical facilities—first to the General Hospital in Changanassery and St. Thomas Hospital in Chethipuzha—before being referred to Believers Church Medical College Hospital. With no improvement in her condition, she was shifted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on the night of February 6. Despite the relentless efforts of a specialist medical team over the past week, the child could not be revived and was declared brain dead.

It was against this backdrop of immense loss that Arun and Sherin consented to organ donation. State health minister Veena George lauded the family’s humanitarian gesture, stating that their willingness to save the lives of strangers while grappling with their own pain sends a powerful message to society.