Kerala: In Death, 10-Month-Old Becomes Organ Donor, Saving Five Lives
Amidst the profound grief of losing their daughter, the parents of Alien Sherin Abraham have made the noble decision to donate her vital organs.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a heart-wrenching yet deeply inspiring turn of events, a 10-month-old infant, declared brain dead following a tragic road accident, has become a saviour for five other children. Amidst the profound grief of losing their daughter, the parents of Alien Sherin Abraham have made the noble decision to donate her vital organs, turning a personal tragedy into an act of altruism in Kerala.
The tragedy unfolded on February 5 when the family, natives of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta, met with an accident near the Pallam Borma Kavala junction on the MC Road while travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvalla. The infant, who was travelling with her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, lost consciousness immediately after the incident.
She was rushed through a series of medical facilities—first to the General Hospital in Changanassery and St. Thomas Hospital in Chethipuzha—before being referred to Believers Church Medical College Hospital. With no improvement in her condition, she was shifted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on the night of February 6. Despite the relentless efforts of a specialist medical team over the past week, the child could not be revived and was declared brain dead.
It was against this backdrop of immense loss that Arun and Sherin consented to organ donation. State health minister Veena George lauded the family’s humanitarian gesture, stating that their willingness to save the lives of strangers while grappling with their own pain sends a powerful message to society.
"While the loss is unbearable for the parents, the name Alien Sherin Abraham will remain immortal in the history of Kerala," the Minister said. The complex process is being coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO).
A high-stakes logistical operation has been set in motion to transport the harvested organs. A dedicated ambulance, escorted by police through a 'Green Channel,' is scheduled to depart Amrita Hospital at 6:30 pm for Thiruvananthapuram. K-SOTTO authorities have coordinated with district police chiefs to ensure traffic regulations are in place across all en-route districts to facilitate rapid transit.
Little Alien’s legacy will live on through five other children. In a rare medical event, her liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby at KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, making the recipient the youngest to receive a liver from a deceased donor in this context.
Her kidneys are allocated to a child under treatment at the Pediatric Nephrology ward of SAT Hospital, while her heart valve will save a young patient at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST). The corneas have been donated to patients at Amrita Hospital.