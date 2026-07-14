Kerala Identical Twins Face Aadhaar Biometric Glitch, Schooling And Scholarships At Risk
Sarathi and Siddharth, Class VII students of Government High School, Thalavady, in Alappuzha district, have been waiting for their Aadhaar cards for about two years
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Alappuzha: A technical glitch in the Aadhaar biometric system has left identical twin brothers from Kerala struggling to obtain their identity cards. The issue has put their education and access to scholarship at risk.
Sarathi and Siddharth, Class VII students of Government High School, Thalavady, in Alappuzha district, have been waiting for their Aadhaar cards for about two years. The brothers, sons of Shyam and Jyothi of Shyambhawan in Champakulam Chempumpuram, reportedly faced rejection because the Aadhaar system identified their fingerprints and iris scans as duplicate biometric records.
The family had submitted the twins' biometric details two years ago, but the Aadhaar cards were never issued. As Aadhaar has become mandatory for school-related documentation, higher education admissions and government scholarships, the delay has left the family in stress.
While Sarathi's Aadhaar number has recently become available online, Siddharth's application is still unresolved.
According to the family, authorities informed them that Siddharth's Aadhaar details had been temporarily removed from the system after the biometric database flagged his records as a duplicate entry due to the similarity between the twins' fingerprints and iris patterns.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the twins' mother, Jyothi, said the family has repeatedly approached Aadhaar centres but has not received a solution. "We had applied to update their Aadhaar, but even after six months nothing happened. When we inquired, we were told that both applications had been cancelled," she said.
Jyothi said that despite contacting Aadhaar's customer care helpline, the issue is unresolved. "We were told that since they are identical twins, one child's Aadhaar has to be processed using the mother's biometric authentication and the other using the father's biometric authentication," she said.
The family has visited two Akshaya Centres in an attempt to complete the enrolment. "Using my biometrics, Sarathi's Aadhaar process was completed, although we have not received the physical card yet. But whenever we try to process Siddharth's biometrics, the system displays an error," Jyothi said.
After making repeated visits to Aadhaar enrolment centres without success, the family has appealed to the UIDAI and concerned authorities to intervene and resolve the technical issue at the earliest.
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