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Kerala Identical Twins Face Aadhaar Biometric Glitch, Schooling And Scholarships At Risk

The Aadhaar system has repeatedly identified the fingerprints and iris scans of the twin brothers as duplicate biometric records ( IANS )

Alappuzha: A technical glitch in the Aadhaar biometric system has left identical twin brothers from Kerala struggling to obtain their identity cards. The issue has put their education and access to scholarship at risk.

Sarathi and Siddharth, Class VII students of Government High School, Thalavady, in Alappuzha district, have been waiting for their Aadhaar cards for about two years. The brothers, sons of Shyam and Jyothi of Shyambhawan in Champakulam Chempumpuram, reportedly faced rejection because the Aadhaar system identified their fingerprints and iris scans as duplicate biometric records.

The family had submitted the twins' biometric details two years ago, but the Aadhaar cards were never issued. As Aadhaar has become mandatory for school-related documentation, higher education admissions and government scholarships, the delay has left the family in stress.

While Sarathi's Aadhaar number has recently become available online, Siddharth's application is still unresolved.

According to the family, authorities informed them that Siddharth's Aadhaar details had been temporarily removed from the system after the biometric database flagged his records as a duplicate entry due to the similarity between the twins' fingerprints and iris patterns.