ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Human Trafficking Racket: Key Accused Sindhu To Be Brought Today; Probe Expands Into Organised Crime Links

The second accused, Alina from Aluva, was arrested earlier by the Maradu police in Ernakulam ( Special arrangement )

Ernakulam: Kerala Police will bring Sindhu, the prime accused in an alleged international human trafficking and sexual exploitation racket operating under the guise of a modelling agency, here today for detailed interrogation as investigators widen the probe into what officials describe as an organised criminal network.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said the case involves serious allegations of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of young women who were allegedly lured abroad with promises of lucrative modelling jobs in Dubai.

According to the police, the accused recruited women through an event management and modelling setup before trafficking them to Dubai during January and February this year. After reaching there, the victims were allegedly stripped of their mobile phones and passports, confined in secret locations and subjected to repeated sexual assault and physical torture.

Investigators said the women were allegedly drugged and threatened with the release of private photos and videos if they attempted to escape or complain to authorities after returning to India.