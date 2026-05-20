Kerala Human Trafficking Racket: Key Accused Sindhu To Be Brought Today; Probe Expands Into Organised Crime Links
Sindhu was detained in Mumbai while second accused, Alina from Aluva, was arrested earlier by Maradu police while another accused, Manjima, is also in custody.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Ernakulam: Kerala Police will bring Sindhu, the prime accused in an alleged international human trafficking and sexual exploitation racket operating under the guise of a modelling agency, here today for detailed interrogation as investigators widen the probe into what officials describe as an organised criminal network.
Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said the case involves serious allegations of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of young women who were allegedly lured abroad with promises of lucrative modelling jobs in Dubai.
According to the police, the accused recruited women through an event management and modelling setup before trafficking them to Dubai during January and February this year. After reaching there, the victims were allegedly stripped of their mobile phones and passports, confined in secret locations and subjected to repeated sexual assault and physical torture.
Investigators said the women were allegedly drugged and threatened with the release of private photos and videos if they attempted to escape or complain to authorities after returning to India.
Sindhu, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram and the first accused in the case, was detained in Mumbai while allegedly attempting to re-enter the country. The second accused, Alina from Aluva, was arrested earlier by the Maradu police in Ernakulam, while another accused, Manjima, is also in custody.
Police said five persons have been named in the case so far, with two remaining accused currently believed to be abroad. Lookout notices have been issued against them.
The investigation is being led by a special team headed by Kochi DCP Aswathy Jiji, with assistance from senior police officials and women officers. Police are also probing possible links between the accused and drug and gangster networks. Authorities clarified that, so far, there is no evidence connecting the victims to gold smuggling activities.
The City Police Commissioner said more survivors may come forward in the coming days and assured that the identities and personal details of complainants would be kept strictly confidential.
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