Kerala House Passes Resolution Against Centre's Fiscal Embargo
It was adopted in the absence of the Opposition, who boycotted the proceedings following a standoff with the treasury benches and an altercation with staff.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the Centre's alleged neglect of the state in the recently tabled Union Budget 2026-27. The resolution was adopted in the absence of the Opposition, which boycotted the proceedings following a standoff with the treasury benches and an alleged altercation with the Watch and Ward staff.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved the resolution, launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of enforcing a "financial embargo" on Kerala. He termed the Centre's approach as politically motivated and inhumane, citing the denial of 'Point of Call' status for foreign carriers at Kannur International Airport despite repeated pleas to the Prime Minister.
Highlighting the Centre's apathy towards the Wayanad landslide victims, Vijayan noted that not only was adequate compensation denied, but legal amendments were also made to prevent the writing off of loans for disaster survivors — a move that even drew critical observations from the High Court. "The Centre is penalising Kerala for its prudence," Vijayan stated.
He pointed out that the state's borrowing limit for the last quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year had been slashed by Rs 5,944 crore, alongside a reduction of Rs 3,323 crore under the guise of the Guarantee Sinking Fund, and argued that the denial of Rs 53,000 crore in revenue deficit grants and the withholding of IGST dues were calculated moves to cripple the state's welfare and infrastructure projects.
Ruckus and 'Photo War'
The day began on a stormy note during the Question Hour, eventually devolving into a physical scuffle, which prompted the Opposition to stage a sit-in protest at the assembly entrance. Opposition leader VD Satheesan accused the ruling front of unilaterally moving the resolution without prior consultation. However, Law Minister P Rajeeve countered that the Opposition was fleeing the debate to aid the BJP, effectively turning a blind eye to the Centre's discrimination against the state.
The assembly floor later turned into a battleground of optics and allegations. The treasury benches brandished photographs of gold smuggling accused posing with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, questioning the Opposition's integrity. In a sharp rebuttal, the Opposition displayed images of Priyanka Gandhi with Union Minister Anurag Thakur, to which Minister MB Rajesh retorted by referencing Rahul Gandhi's embrace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.
Sabarimala Theft Allegations
The political mudslinging took a graver turn when Satheesan accused the CPI(M) leadership of involvement in the theft of gold from the Sabarimala temple. He alleged that the state government was actively shielding the culprits and that the delay in filing a charge sheet was a tactical move to allow the accused to secure statutory bail. He claimed the investigation was being sabotaged by the home department to protect high-profile individuals.
