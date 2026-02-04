ETV Bharat / state

Kerala House Passes Resolution Against Centre's Fiscal Embargo

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the Centre's alleged neglect of the state in the recently tabled Union Budget 2026-27. The resolution was adopted in the absence of the Opposition, which boycotted the proceedings following a standoff with the treasury benches and an alleged altercation with the Watch and Ward staff.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved the resolution, launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of enforcing a "financial embargo" on Kerala. He termed the Centre's approach as politically motivated and inhumane, citing the denial of 'Point of Call' status for foreign carriers at Kannur International Airport despite repeated pleas to the Prime Minister.

Highlighting the Centre's apathy towards the Wayanad landslide victims, Vijayan noted that not only was adequate compensation denied, but legal amendments were also made to prevent the writing off of loans for disaster survivors — a move that even drew critical observations from the High Court. "The Centre is penalising Kerala for its prudence," Vijayan stated.

He pointed out that the state's borrowing limit for the last quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year had been slashed by Rs 5,944 crore, alongside a reduction of Rs 3,323 crore under the guise of the Guarantee Sinking Fund, and argued that the denial of Rs 53,000 crore in revenue deficit grants and the withholding of IGST dues were calculated moves to cripple the state's welfare and infrastructure projects.

Ruckus and 'Photo War'