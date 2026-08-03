ETV Bharat / state

Kerala House Closure In Kanyakumari Bleeds State Exchequer As Renovation Delay Halts Revenue For 18 Months

Thiruvananthapuram: The prolonged closure of the Government of Kerala's Department of Tourism-run Kerala House in Kanyakumari has resulted in a significant loss to the state exchequer, with the facility remaining shut for nearly 18 months due to delayed renovation works while the government continues to spend lakhs on staff salaries and maintenance.

The details emerged through a Right to Information (RTI) reply obtained by Kasaragod-based social worker Mohammed Ashraf A S.

Located on 1.645 hectares (around four acres) of prime land in Kanyakumari, the guest house stopped accepting bookings in February 2025 after renovation works began. Since then, revenue has fallen to zero despite recurring expenditure.

According to the RTI documents, Kerala House earned Rs 13.83 lakh against an expenditure of Rs 8.82 lakh in 2022-23. In 2023-24, revenue declined to Rs 8.97 lakh, while expenditure rose to Rs 9.12 lakh. During 2024-25, earnings further dropped to Rs 3.12 lakh, with expenses of Rs 5.48 lakh. In 2025-26, the facility generated no revenue, although the government spent Rs 4.04 lakh on its upkeep.

The state had sanctioned Rs 6.5 crore for a comprehensive renovation, including replacement of floor tiles, roof tiles and bathroom fittings. The work, being executed by the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC), was scheduled for completion by December 31, 2025, but remains unfinished months after the deadline.