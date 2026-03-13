Kerala Horror: Locals Kill Stray Dog After It Mauled Bedridden Elderly Woman In Thrissur
The stray dog entered the home of an 84-year-old bedridden woman in Thrissur and fatally attacked her, while also injuring her son.
Thrissur: In a shocking incident, locals beat a stray dog to death after it mauled a bedridden elderly woman in Erumappetty, Thrissur, Kerala. Residents, along with a dog catcher, chased and killed the animal. Police arrived at the scene shortly.
The local community has expressed deep fear and concern over the rising stray dog menace.
Radhika, a local resident, said, “Most people in this area are leather workers. Many dogs come here to feed on leather scraps. It is difficult to step out alone at night. Parents are so afraid that they escort their children to the school bus and wait until they board. These dogs usually take shelter in abandoned houses in the locality.”
She said, “A new dog arrived in the area just yesterday; not many people had seen it before. Around noon, locals first saw it attacking a cat by the roadside. Later, it bit another dog on the next street. After these incidents, it entered the house and attacked the bedridden woman.”
She added that a local dog catcher had captured the dog and that there had been attacks before, but the stray dog menace is now severe.
Protest From Local Residents
The victim has been identified as 84-year-old Karthyayani, a resident of Kollanppadi, Vellarakkad, who had been bedridden for the past two years due to a fracture. The stray dog entered her home yesterday evening and brutally attacked her while she was lying in bed. Her face and body were severely mutilated.
The dog also critically injured her 60-year-old son, Devadas, who suffers from mental health issues. The incident came to light around 6.30 pm, when her other son, Mani, arrived to provide them with food. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Medical College Hospital.
