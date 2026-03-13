ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Horror: Locals Kill Stray Dog After It Mauled Bedridden Elderly Woman In Thrissur

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, locals beat a stray dog to death after it mauled a bedridden elderly woman in Erumappetty, Thrissur, Kerala. Residents, along with a dog catcher, chased and killed the animal. Police arrived at the scene shortly.

The local community has expressed deep fear and concern over the rising stray dog menace.

Radhika, a local resident, said, “Most people in this area are leather workers. Many dogs come here to feed on leather scraps. It is difficult to step out alone at night. Parents are so afraid that they escort their children to the school bus and wait until they board. These dogs usually take shelter in abandoned houses in the locality.”

She said, “A new dog arrived in the area just yesterday; not many people had seen it before. Around noon, locals first saw it attacking a cat by the roadside. Later, it bit another dog on the next street. After these incidents, it entered the house and attacked the bedridden woman.”