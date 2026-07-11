ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Home Minister Orders Removal Of Derelict Vehicles From Police Stations By August 15

Kollam: Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said that police have been instructed to remove all derelict vehicles and rusted equipment from its stations' premises before August 15. Chennithala, in a Facebook post, said the instruction has been given as part of basic infrastructure development of the police stations in the state.

Besides removal of the derelict vehicles and rusted equipment, directions have also been issued for renovating and painting all the police stations in the same manner, he said.