Kerala Home Minister Orders Removal Of Derelict Vehicles From Police Stations By August 15
Chennithala said the instruction has been given as part of basic infrastructure development of the police stations in the state.
By PTI
Published : July 11, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Kollam: Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said that police have been instructed to remove all derelict vehicles and rusted equipment from its stations' premises before August 15. Chennithala, in a Facebook post, said the instruction has been given as part of basic infrastructure development of the police stations in the state.
Besides removal of the derelict vehicles and rusted equipment, directions have also been issued for renovating and painting all the police stations in the same manner, he said.
It is being done to help the public quickly recognise a police station even from afar and also feel welcome there, the minister said in his post connected with the inauguration of the construction of a new building for the Kannanalloor police station in Kundara constituency here.
Sharing a video of the inauguration, Chennithala said that new building will be constructed from the Rs 2 crore allocated by state Minister for Culture, Cinema and Youth Welfare, PC Vishnunadh from the MLA Asset Development Fund for the year 2024-25.
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