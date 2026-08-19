ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Home Department To Probe Flood Of Toxic Pakistan-Made Cosmetics In Local Market

face creams such as 'Maryam', 'Faiza' and 'Goree', were found to contain dangerously high levels of mercury and could cause serious health problems. ( ETV Bharat )

C S Sidharthan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department has handed over to the Home Department the investigation into the illegal supply of counterfeit and potentially toxic Pakistan-made cosmetics that have flooded markets in the state.

The Drugs Control Department (DCD) has also been directed to take immediate steps to stop the sale of face creams such as 'Maryam', 'Faiza' and 'Goree', which were found to contain dangerously high levels of mercury and could cause serious health problems including skin cancer.

The action follows statewide raids conducted under Operation Soundarya, an initiative of the Drugs Control Department to curb the circulation of counterfeit and substandard beauty products.

The permissible limit for mercury in cosmetic creams is 1 part per million (ppm). However, samples of Pakistan-made Faiza and Goree creams seized from markets in Kerala were found to contain mercury levels as high as 20,000 ppm, according to officials.

Although the creams may provide an immediate brightening effect, prolonged use can cause serious skin disorders and other health complications. Excessive exposure to mercury can also affect the kidneys and nervous system, with children and adolescents considered particularly vulnerable.

Marketed In Northern Districts of the State

Inspections found that the products were being widely marketed in districts including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Thrissur.

Drugs Controller Dr Sujith Kumar told ETV Bharath on Wednesday that several health problems associated with excessive use of cosmetic creams among teenagers and children had recently come to the department's attention. He said many of the products were entering the market without valid purchase or distribution records.

Apart from face creams, officials also subjected a range of cosmetic products, including lipsticks, baby powder, baby soap and baby oil, to quality testing. Certain lipstick samples were also found to contain unsafe levels of mercury, prompting steps to recall the products from the market.