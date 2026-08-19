Kerala Home Department To Probe Flood Of Toxic Pakistan-Made Cosmetics In Local Market
Samples of Pakistan-made creams seized from markets in Kerala were found to contain mercury levels as high as 20,000 ppm (permissible limit is 1ppm).
Published : August 19, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
C S Sidharthan
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department has handed over to the Home Department the investigation into the illegal supply of counterfeit and potentially toxic Pakistan-made cosmetics that have flooded markets in the state.
The Drugs Control Department (DCD) has also been directed to take immediate steps to stop the sale of face creams such as 'Maryam', 'Faiza' and 'Goree', which were found to contain dangerously high levels of mercury and could cause serious health problems including skin cancer.
The action follows statewide raids conducted under Operation Soundarya, an initiative of the Drugs Control Department to curb the circulation of counterfeit and substandard beauty products.
The permissible limit for mercury in cosmetic creams is 1 part per million (ppm). However, samples of Pakistan-made Faiza and Goree creams seized from markets in Kerala were found to contain mercury levels as high as 20,000 ppm, according to officials.
Although the creams may provide an immediate brightening effect, prolonged use can cause serious skin disorders and other health complications. Excessive exposure to mercury can also affect the kidneys and nervous system, with children and adolescents considered particularly vulnerable.
Marketed In Northern Districts of the State
Inspections found that the products were being widely marketed in districts including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Thrissur.
Drugs Controller Dr Sujith Kumar told ETV Bharath on Wednesday that several health problems associated with excessive use of cosmetic creams among teenagers and children had recently come to the department's attention. He said many of the products were entering the market without valid purchase or distribution records.
Apart from face creams, officials also subjected a range of cosmetic products, including lipsticks, baby powder, baby soap and baby oil, to quality testing. Certain lipstick samples were also found to contain unsafe levels of mercury, prompting steps to recall the products from the market.
Home Dept To Probe The Supply Chains
While the Drugs Control Department is conducting scientific examination of the seized products, the Home Department will investigate the illegal supply chains through which unauthorised cosmetics are being brought into Kerala.
Health Minister K Muraleedharan said strict instructions had been issued to the Drugs Control Department to ensure that only cosmetics manufactured by licensed entities and complying with prescribed quality standards are sold in the state.
Samples seized during the raids, led by the Drugs Intelligence Wing, have been sent to the Drugs Testing Laboratories in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam for detailed analysis.
The seized products include cosmetics allegedly distributed without the required manufacturing licences and products that failed to comply with standards prescribed under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020.
The Health Department has decided to intensify inspections across the state to prevent the circulation of counterfeit and unsafe cosmetics.
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