ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Stays Suspension Of Kasaragod Teacher Over Savarkar Quiz Question

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has stayed for one month the suspension of a teacher over the inclusion of a question praising V D Savarkar in a quiz conducted for school students.

Justice Viju Abraham, in an interim order, said disciplinary proceedings against the teacher could continue, but the suspension would remain in abeyance during the period.

The teacher produced before the court an email screenshot showing that the disputed question had been sent to the Assistant Education Officer (AEO) on August 1. The court subsequently questioned the government on why no action had been taken against the AEO, who was allegedly aware of the question.

The government told the court that suspension was not a punishment but part of disciplinary proceedings, which were still at a preliminary stage. It also said no political action had been initiated against the AEO.

According to the government's affidavit, the controversy was not merely over the inclusion of the question but also involved the teacher's failure to exercise due caution while preparing the quiz material. The government maintained that the teacher's lapse in discharging his academic responsibilities contributed to the controversy.

The issue arose during the Freedom Quiz 2026, organised on August 6 under the guidance of the Social Science Club for LP (Lower Primary) and UP (Upper Primary) students in schools in the Kasaragod, Kumbala and Manjeshwaram sub-districts.

The disputed question, used as one of five tie-breakers after the main set of 15 questions, asked: "Who was the freedom fighter who received the most punishment at the hands of the British?" The answer key identified Savarkar as the answer.