ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Stays Arrest Of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Till December 15

The court also stated that the police are free to proceed with the second case of sexual assault registered against him.

Congress suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil
FILE - Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil (right) (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 6, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Saturday stayed the arrest of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a rape case, granting him interim relief until December 15. Justice K Babu, while issuing the order, said that detailed arguments will be heard and the case diary will be examined before taking a final decision on the anticipatory bail plea.

Mamkootathil approached the High Court after the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court rejected his bail application on December 4.

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil faces two rape cases -- the first involving allegations of rape and forced abortion filed last week, and a second complaint lodged by a Bengaluru-based woman on Wednesday.

The High Court has directed the police authorities not to arrest the MLA in the first case until the next hearing. However, the court stated that the police are free to proceed with the second case of sexual assault registered against him.

According to the petition, Mamkootathil claimed innocence and expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation. He stated that he shared a close relationship with the complainant, who was married and living separately from her husband. The MLA also claimed that he possesses evidence of their conversations.

The petition also alleged that the issue was politically motivated and had been amplified by the media and opposition parties.

The High Court will consider his anticipatory bail plea on December 15.

Also Read

  1. Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case
  2. Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil’s Anticipatory Bail Hearing Deferred; Court Seeks Crucial Digital Records Tomorrow

TAGGED:

RAPE CASE RAHUL MAMKOOTATHIL
KERALA MLA RAPE CASE
ANTICIPATORY BAIL PLEA
KERALA CONGRESS MLA
KERALA HIGH COURT PALAKKAD MLA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.