Kerala High Court Stays Arrest Of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Till December 15

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Saturday stayed the arrest of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a rape case, granting him interim relief until December 15. Justice K Babu, while issuing the order, said that detailed arguments will be heard and the case diary will be examined before taking a final decision on the anticipatory bail plea.

Mamkootathil approached the High Court after the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court rejected his bail application on December 4.

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil faces two rape cases -- the first involving allegations of rape and forced abortion filed last week, and a second complaint lodged by a Bengaluru-based woman on Wednesday.

The High Court has directed the police authorities not to arrest the MLA in the first case until the next hearing. However, the court stated that the police are free to proceed with the second case of sexual assault registered against him.