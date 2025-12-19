ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Slams SIT For Laxity In The Sabarimala Gold Theft Case, Rejects Bail For The Accused

Ernakulam/Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case, questioning whether some perpetrators are being protected. While rejecting the bail pleas of accused individuals N. Vasu, Murari Babu, and K.S. Baiju, Justice A. Badharudeen issued a stern warning that the investigation must reach the "big guns" involved in the heist.

The Court expressed shock over the SIT's failure to array former Devaswom Board members, Adv. Vijayakumar and Shankardas, as accused or to effect their arrest. The bench observed that a gold heist of this magnitude could not have occurred without the complicity of high-ranking officials, including board members. "Those entrusted with protecting the property have turned into its destroyers," the Court remarked, adding that the incident has deeply wounded the religious sentiments of millions of Lord Ayyappa devotees.

In a clear message to the SIT, the High Court warned against providing any loopholes for criminals to escape. The Court dismissed the bail applications, noting that age or health issues like diabetes and high blood pressure are not grounds for relief, especially when the release of influential persons could lead to witness tampering.

Following the High Court’s sharp criticism regarding the delay in arresting primary suspects, the SIT made two crucial arrests. Pankaj Bhandari, CEO of Chennai-based 'Smart Creations', the firm that undertook the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols, and Govardhan, a Bellari-based jeweller who allegedly purchased the stolen gold, were taken into custody.