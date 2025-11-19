ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Slams Govt, Devaswom Board Over Uncontrolled Sabarimala Rush

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has come down heavily on the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) over the uncontrolled rush of pilgrims during the Sabarimala Mandala season. The court warned that devotees cannot be pushed into life-threatening situations and urged authorities to take immediate steps to prevent a major disaster.

The court reprimand came two days after the Lord Ayappa shrine was thrown open for the pilgrims on November 17 leading to an overwhelming rush of people.

Expressing severe dissatisfaction over lapses in Mandala season preparations, a bench of the high court on Wednesday justices questioned why none of the Devaswom Board’s assurances had been implemented. “Are the preparations for Sabarimala being treated like making arrangements for a local festival?” the court asked.

Stating that preparations should have begun six months ago, the court criticized the lack of coordination within the Devaswom Board. “Why are so many people being allowed to climb at the same time?” a bench of the High Court justices asked, insisting that crowd management be handled scientifically and that the number of pilgrims be regulated.

The court further said the authorities must clearly define where and how 90,000 pilgrims can be accommodated. Police alone, it noted, would not be sufficient; a dedicated coordinator was required for crowd management.

Highlighting the plight of devotees, the court observed that those standing in queues for eight hours had no access to clean toilets or water. “People are suffocating in the queues. Consider those who come with children,” the bench said, warning once again that a major tragedy could occur if corrective measures were not taken. The state government and the Devaswom Board were directed to submit detailed explanations by Friday.

Reports over the past day have highlighted the severe rush at Sabarimala since the temple opened for the festival season. The High Court’s intervention comes against this backdrop.