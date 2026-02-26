ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Seeks Centre's Stand On PIL Against Vellappally Natesan's Selection For Padma Bhushan

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Centre on a public interest litigation opposing the Padma Bhushan being conferred on SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M also issued notice to Natesan, the Kerala government and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seeking their stand on the plea by a Kollam-based trust -- Sree Narayana Dharma Prabodhana Samrakshna Samithi.

The trust has claimed that Natesan does not deserve to be selected for the award, as he is accused in several corruption cases. The central government was represented by advocate Jaishankar V Nair.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 12. Natesan, a prominent Ezhava leader and general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, was selected for the country's third-highest civilian award last month.

The trust, in its plea filed through advocate D Anil Kumar, has claimed that Natesan is an accused in a 2020 embezzlement case and several cases registered by the VACB. Besides that, he is also an accused in an abetment to suicide case, the plea said.