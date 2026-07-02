Kerala High Court Refuses To Extend Farman's Interim Protection, Asks Him to Approach Madhya Pradesh HC
The controversy stems from the marriage of Farman and the young woman, who gained nationwide attention as the 'Kumbh Mela viral girl'.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to extend the interim protection from arrest granted to Muhammad Farman, the husband of the 'Kumbh Mela viral girl', observing that it lacked territorial jurisdiction to entertain his plea.
The court directed Farman to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court for appropriate relief, holding that the case falls within the jurisdiction of courts in Madhya Pradesh. Farman had sought a two-week extension of the interim protection from arrest.
The development comes a day after a Special POCSO Court in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, rejected Farman's anticipatory bail application in the case registered against him.
Following the rejection of his bail plea in Madhya Pradesh, Farman again approached the Kerala High Court seeking an extension of the interim protection. However, the High Court refused to grant the request and reiterated that he must seek legal remedies before the competent court in Madhya Pradesh.
Farman also faces allegations of submitting forged documents during the course of the case.
The controversy stems from the marriage of Farman and the young woman, who gained nationwide attention as the 'Kumbh Mela viral girl'. The couple got married in Kerala in March 2026 after reportedly arriving in the state seeking police protection, claiming they faced strong opposition from their families.
The matter took a legal turn after the girl's family alleged that she was a minor at the time of the marriage.
The controversy deepened after an investigation by the Delhi-based National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) found that the girl belonged to the Pardhi tribal community in Madhya Pradesh and was born on December 30, 2009.
During the investigation, authorities reportedly recovered a birth certificate indicating that the girl was 16 years old. Investigators further examined records at a government hospital in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, which allegedly showed that she was born on December 30, 2009, at 5.50 PM.
The investigating team also verified records maintained by the Gram Panchayat in Kerala, where the marriage was registered.
Police have further alleged that the birth certificate produced by the couple had been forged and that a government official was misled into issuing the document.
Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case against Farman under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, alleging that he married a minor girl.
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