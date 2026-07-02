ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Refuses To Extend Farman's Interim Protection, Asks Him to Approach Madhya Pradesh HC

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to extend the interim protection from arrest granted to Muhammad Farman, the husband of the 'Kumbh Mela viral girl', observing that it lacked territorial jurisdiction to entertain his plea.

The court directed Farman to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court for appropriate relief, holding that the case falls within the jurisdiction of courts in Madhya Pradesh. Farman had sought a two-week extension of the interim protection from arrest.

The development comes a day after a Special POCSO Court in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, rejected Farman's anticipatory bail application in the case registered against him.

Following the rejection of his bail plea in Madhya Pradesh, Farman again approached the Kerala High Court seeking an extension of the interim protection. However, the High Court refused to grant the request and reiterated that he must seek legal remedies before the competent court in Madhya Pradesh.

Farman also faces allegations of submitting forged documents during the course of the case.

The controversy stems from the marriage of Farman and the young woman, who gained nationwide attention as the 'Kumbh Mela viral girl'. The couple got married in Kerala in March 2026 after reportedly arriving in the state seeking police protection, claiming they faced strong opposition from their families.