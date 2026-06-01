Kerala High Court Refuses Interim Stay On ED Probe Into CMRL-Exalogic Case
CMRL challenged the investigation and summons issued by ED under PMLA, arguing that it is completely outside the jurisdiction of the central agency and illegal.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Monday refused to grant an emergency stay on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic transaction case, clarifying that the probe can proceed and no interim order will be issued.
A division bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and KV Jayakumar was hearing an appeal by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) seeking to block the ongoing ED investigation.
Senior Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared virtually on behalf of CMRL, arguing that the ED lacks the jurisdiction to conduct the investigation. However, the court maintained that the agency could move forward with the probe.
Observing that the issue dates back to 2024 and is not a minor matter, the court directed both parties to conclude their arguments on Monday. The ED informed the court that it is ready for the final arguments.
CMRL approached the division bench with a fresh petition challenging the investigation and the summons issued by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). CMRL primarily argued that the investigation is completely outside its jurisdiction and illegal. The petition also requested that the current investigation and further proceedings be halted until the court delivers its final verdict.
Previously, CMRL had approached a single bench of the high court regarding the same case but faced a setback, following which a new appeal was filed challenging the order.
However, CMRL faced another setback here as well, as the court rejected its plea to stay the investigation. "The ED has full authority to investigate the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and the summonses cannot be quashed," the court observed.
Following the order, the ED intensified its probe, conducting simulated raids at locations linked to CMRL and connected premises. It was in the wake of these actions that CMRL rushed to the division bench seeking an emergency stay.
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