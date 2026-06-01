ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Refuses Interim Stay On ED Probe Into CMRL-Exalogic Case

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Monday refused to grant an emergency stay on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic transaction case, clarifying that the probe can proceed and no interim order will be issued.

A division bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and KV Jayakumar was hearing an appeal by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) seeking to block the ongoing ED investigation.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared virtually on behalf of CMRL, arguing that the ED lacks the jurisdiction to conduct the investigation. However, the court maintained that the agency could move forward with the probe.

Observing that the issue dates back to 2024 and is not a minor matter, the court directed both parties to conclude their arguments on Monday. The ED informed the court that it is ready for the final arguments.