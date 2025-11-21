ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Quashes Vigilance Court's Order Against ADGP Ajith Kumar

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted partial relief to ADGP MR Ajith Kumar in the disproportionate assets case, by quashing the Vigilance Court's order that rejected the clean chit report submitted in his favour.

A bench led by Justice Badarudheen issued the ruling while considering a petition filed by Ajith Kumar. The court stated that the investigation can proceed further after seeking the necessary prosecution sanction. The Vigilance Court's order was set aside primarily because the High Court found there was a lapse in the prescribed procedures.

In a separate but related move, the High Court also quashed the adverse remarks made by the Vigilance Court against the Chief Minister in the same case. The Vigilance Court had criticised the CM after reports indicated that the Vigilance Director informed the court that the investigation report was approved by the Vigilance Department and subsequently sanctioned by the Chief Minister. The critical remarks included questions like, "How did the Chief Minister approve the illegal clean chit report?" and "What role does the Chief Minister have in this case?".