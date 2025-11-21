ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Quashes Vigilance Court's Order Against ADGP Ajith Kumar

A bench led by Justice Badarudheen issued the ruling while considering a petition filed by Ajith Kumar.

Kerala High Court (File/IANS)
Published : November 21, 2025

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted partial relief to ADGP MR Ajith Kumar in the disproportionate assets case, by quashing the Vigilance Court's order that rejected the clean chit report submitted in his favour.

A bench led by Justice Badarudheen issued the ruling while considering a petition filed by Ajith Kumar. The court stated that the investigation can proceed further after seeking the necessary prosecution sanction. The Vigilance Court's order was set aside primarily because the High Court found there was a lapse in the prescribed procedures.

In a separate but related move, the High Court also quashed the adverse remarks made by the Vigilance Court against the Chief Minister in the same case. The Vigilance Court had criticised the CM after reports indicated that the Vigilance Director informed the court that the investigation report was approved by the Vigilance Department and subsequently sanctioned by the Chief Minister. The critical remarks included questions like, "How did the Chief Minister approve the illegal clean chit report?" and "What role does the Chief Minister have in this case?".

Ajith Kumar had approached the High Court challenging the lower court's decision to reject the clean chit given to him by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), arguing that the Vigilance Court acted without properly examining the VACB's report. He contended that the complaint was based only on general allegations made by an MLA, P.V. Anvar, through the media, and lacked any other reliable evidence.

The Vigilance Court, however, had found that a prima facie case existed against Ajith Kumar, noting that the Vigilance probe failed to examine the source of the money used by Ajith Kumar for property purchases and whether his income and assets were proportional.

The lower court had explicitly stated that the investigation was not conducted as per the Vigilance Manual. The initial Vigilance investigation was launched based on a complaint filed by MLA P.V. Anvar, which alleged illegal wealth accumulation, financial benefits from interfering in the gold smuggling case, constructing an unauthorized luxury house in Kavadiyar, and financial irregularities. The Vigilance report, which was subsequently rejected by the lower court, had concluded that Ajith Kumar was not involved in any of the allegations raised by P.V. Anvar.

