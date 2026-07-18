ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Permits Pregnancy Termination Of 14-Yr-Old Rape Victim

Kochi: Coming to the aid of a 14-year-old rape victim, the Kerala High Court has allowed the medical termination of her 28 week pregnancy -- an outcome of the sexual assault.

Justice Harisankar V Menon noted that while the medical board had opined that the foetal morbidities would be less if the gestational age is near 34 weeks, in the case of a rape victim, the anguish caused by the pregnancy requires to be taken into account.

The medical board had said that as the foetal gestational age was around 28 weeks, the expected birth weight would be about 1 kg and the expected survival chance was 80 per cent.

Besides that, the baby, after delivery, will suffer from various complications of prematurity like retinopathy, necrotising colitis, intraventricular haemorrhage, respiratory distress etc, the board had said.

"These morbidities are less if gestational age is near 34 weeks. There is also a chance of complications due to consanguinity," it had said.