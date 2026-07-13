ETV Bharat / state

In A First In Kerala, High Court Orders BJP Councillor's Oath-Taking Inside Viyyur Jail

Ernakulam/Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court has directed that the oath-taking ceremony of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor-elect R Sugathan be conducted inside Viyyur Central Jail, making it the first such instance in the state's history where an elected representative will assume office from a jail.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan issued the order after the Kerala government informed the court that Sugathan, who is currently under preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), could not be granted temporary release to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The oath-taking ceremony has been scheduled for 11 am on Tuesday in the office of the Jail Superintendent at Viyyur Central Jail. The Secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been directed to travel to the prison to administer the oath.

During the hearing, the High Court observed that the matter involved exceptional circumstances and questioned whether democratic processes and the mandate of voters should be denied solely because the elected representative was in preventive detention.

The court also sought clarification from the government on whether the criminal cases forming the basis of the KAAPA proceedings were registered before Sugathan contested the election.

Recognising the public interest involved in the matter, the court permitted accredited journalists to enter the prison premises to report on the proceedings. However, it directed that only essential officials and personnel connected with the ceremony should be allowed inside the room where the oath is administered.

The single bench further expressed concern over the possibility of the councillor losing his seat if the oath was not taken within the stipulated period and noted the implications such a development could have on the composition of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation council.

During the proceedings, the High Court also criticised certain online media platforms for allegedly attempting to communalise an earlier judgment relating to the councillors' oath-taking process. The court described such attempts as a disturbing trend that could undermine public confidence in judicial institutions.

Sugathan, who represents the Vazhottukonam ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, had approached the High Court seeking temporary release to participate in the swearing-in ceremony. He argued that denying him the opportunity to take the oath would effectively nullify the mandate given by voters and amount to a violation of democratic principles.