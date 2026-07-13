In A First In Kerala, High Court Orders BJP Councillor's Oath-Taking Inside Viyyur Jail
The single bench expressed concern over the possibility of the councillor losing his seat if the oath was not taken within the stipulated period
Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Ernakulam/Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court has directed that the oath-taking ceremony of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor-elect R Sugathan be conducted inside Viyyur Central Jail, making it the first such instance in the state's history where an elected representative will assume office from a jail.
Justice P V Kunhikrishnan issued the order after the Kerala government informed the court that Sugathan, who is currently under preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), could not be granted temporary release to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
The oath-taking ceremony has been scheduled for 11 am on Tuesday in the office of the Jail Superintendent at Viyyur Central Jail. The Secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been directed to travel to the prison to administer the oath.
During the hearing, the High Court observed that the matter involved exceptional circumstances and questioned whether democratic processes and the mandate of voters should be denied solely because the elected representative was in preventive detention.
The court also sought clarification from the government on whether the criminal cases forming the basis of the KAAPA proceedings were registered before Sugathan contested the election.
Recognising the public interest involved in the matter, the court permitted accredited journalists to enter the prison premises to report on the proceedings. However, it directed that only essential officials and personnel connected with the ceremony should be allowed inside the room where the oath is administered.
The single bench further expressed concern over the possibility of the councillor losing his seat if the oath was not taken within the stipulated period and noted the implications such a development could have on the composition of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation council.
During the proceedings, the High Court also criticised certain online media platforms for allegedly attempting to communalise an earlier judgment relating to the councillors' oath-taking process. The court described such attempts as a disturbing trend that could undermine public confidence in judicial institutions.
Sugathan, who represents the Vazhottukonam ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, had approached the High Court seeking temporary release to participate in the swearing-in ceremony. He argued that denying him the opportunity to take the oath would effectively nullify the mandate given by voters and amount to a violation of democratic principles.
The state government opposed the plea, maintaining that a temporary release was not possible in view of the preventive detention order issued under KAAPA. As a result, the court opted for the alternative arrangement of conducting the ceremony within the prison itself.
Sugathan has remained in custody since June 9 under the KAAPA order. Although a magistrate court in Nedumangad had recently granted him one-day interim bail in two criminal cases connected to the preventive detention proceedings, the relief could not take effect because he continued to remain in custody under KAAPA.
The controversy has its origins in an earlier High Court ruling that invalidated the oath-taking of 20 BJP councillors in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after they allegedly violated statutory procedure by taking the oath in the name of multiple deities instead of adhering to the prescribed format.
The court subsequently granted the councillors four weeks to retake the oath in accordance with legal requirements. While the remaining 19 councillors completed the process and formally assumed office, Sugathan was unable to do so due to his detention.
With the deadline for retaking the oath approaching, concerns had emerged over the possibility of his disqualification, a development that could have implications for the BJP's numerical strength in the corporation.
Reacting to the High Court order, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh described the development as historic.
"This is the first time an elected representative in Kerala is taking the oath from inside a prison. Democratic rights cannot be denied. Necessary procedures will be initiated as soon as the official copy of the order is received," he said.
The Mayor added that the BJP's state and district leadership would review the situation and decide on future political and legal steps after the completion of the swearing-in process.
Also read
Clashes Erupt At Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Amid Political Row; Mayor, 16 Councillors Among Injured
Kerala HC Invalidates Oaths Of 20 BJP Thiruvananthapuram Councillors Taken In Name Of Specific Deities