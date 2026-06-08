ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Judge Recuses From Hearing Survivor's Fresh Plea In Actor Assault Case

Ernakulam: A judge of the Kerala High Court has recused himself from hearing a petition seeking an investigation into the illegal inspection of the memory card in the actor attack case in which prominent actor Dileep was an accused.

Justice Jobin Sebastian recused himself from the case as it was he who had filed a complaint regarding the memory card issue when he was the judicial registrar. The petition, filed by the survivor in the assault case, will now be considered by another bench.

She had filed the petition in the High Court demanding a re-investigation into the leak of the memory card, which is a crucial piece of evidence in the actor attack case.

In her plea, moved through senior advocate Vrinda Grover, she had claimed that the earlier inquiry carried out by the trial court on the High Court’s direction was "conducted in direct violation of principles of natural justice".

The survivor requested that the previous investigation report be quashed. The survivor also demanded formation of an SIT comprising cyber experts under the supervision of the High Court.

Earlier, an inquiry report by the Principal Sessions Court stated that the then Judicial Magistrate in Angamaly, Leena Rasheed, on the night of January 9, 2018, bench clerk Mahesh of the District Court on December 13, 2018, and trial court Sheristadar (chief administrative officer) Tajudeen on July 19, 2021, illegally opened and inspected the memory card in the case.