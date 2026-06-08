Kerala High Court Judge Recuses From Hearing Survivor's Fresh Plea In Actor Assault Case
Justice Jobin Sebastian recused himself as it was he who had filed a complaint regarding the memory card issue when he was judicial registrar.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Ernakulam: A judge of the Kerala High Court has recused himself from hearing a petition seeking an investigation into the illegal inspection of the memory card in the actor attack case in which prominent actor Dileep was an accused.
Justice Jobin Sebastian recused himself from the case as it was he who had filed a complaint regarding the memory card issue when he was the judicial registrar. The petition, filed by the survivor in the assault case, will now be considered by another bench.
She had filed the petition in the High Court demanding a re-investigation into the leak of the memory card, which is a crucial piece of evidence in the actor attack case.
In her plea, moved through senior advocate Vrinda Grover, she had claimed that the earlier inquiry carried out by the trial court on the High Court’s direction was "conducted in direct violation of principles of natural justice".
The survivor requested that the previous investigation report be quashed. The survivor also demanded formation of an SIT comprising cyber experts under the supervision of the High Court.
Earlier, an inquiry report by the Principal Sessions Court stated that the then Judicial Magistrate in Angamaly, Leena Rasheed, on the night of January 9, 2018, bench clerk Mahesh of the District Court on December 13, 2018, and trial court Sheristadar (chief administrative officer) Tajudeen on July 19, 2021, illegally opened and inspected the memory card in the case.
This fact-finding report was filed by District Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese as per the High Court's directions. The survivor has demanded that this report be quashed, alleging it is biased.
Forensic examination revealed that the footage on the memory card was opened and inspected three times while in the custody of the courts. It was on this basis that the High Court had earlier ordered an inquiry.
However, the survivor alleges in her petition that this investigation was not conducted efficiently and that no proper action was taken against those who violated her privacy. The petition states that the investigators were unprepared to collect scientific evidence to determine whether the footage on the memory card was copied or handed over to someone else.
The investigators, who relied on the statements of employees who had seen the footage and claimed that the mobile phones were lost, did not take steps to locate those phones.
The petition also states that the pen drive containing the footage was illegally in the possession of the senior clerk of the district and sessions court for five months, but no further investigation was carried out into it. The survivor further alleged that she was deliberately excluded from the investigation process and was not given copies of her statements.
The 2017 Kerala actor assault case involves the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent Malayalam actor in a moving car in Kochi. The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court convicted and sentenced the prime accused, Sunil Kumar alias 'Pulsar Suni' and five others to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. Actor Dileep, accused of masterminding the conspiracy, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.
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