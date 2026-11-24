ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Grants Bail To Sri Lankan National Accused Of Involvement In Conspiracy To Revive LTTE

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has granted bail to a Sri Lankan national allegedly residing in India illegally and accused of having a significant role in a "transnational conspiracy" to finance and facilitate the revival of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) through violent and unlawful means.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar said that continued detention of the Sri Lankan national -- Muhammed Asmin -- cannot be justified as he has been given pardon by the special NIA court and he has agreed to assist the prosecution as an approver.

"Taking into account the period of incarceration already undergone, the grant of pardon, the fact that some of the co-accused have been enlarged on bail in connected cases and the legal position discussed, we are of the view the appellant (Asmin) is entitled to be released on bail, subject to appropriate conditions to ensure his availability for the proceedings, protect the integrity of the prosecution and safeguard the interests of justice," the bench said.

While granting the relief, the High Court also said that the present case was one where the appellant should be considered for protection under the Kerala Witness Protection Scheme.

"Accordingly, the Secretary to Government, Home Department, shall take immediate steps to ensure the appellant is brought within the protective framework of the applicable Kerala Witness Protection Scheme and that such protection as may be considered necessary is extended to him in accordance with the provisions of the Scheme," it said.

The High Court emphasised that the criminal justice system can function effectively only when persons who come forward to assist the administration of justice, often at considerable personal risk, are assured that their safety will not be compromised on account of their willingness to testify.

It said that the protection of witnesses was not merely a matter of individual security and was an essential prerequisite for the fair and effective administration of criminal justice.

"A system which expects witnesses to come forward and assist in the prosecution of offenders must also ensure that they are not left vulnerable to threats, intimidation or retaliation," it added.

The bench directed Asmin to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh and furnish two solvent sureties each of the like sum subject to the satisfaction of the special court, surrender his passport and furnish his complete residential address along with his current mobile phone number to the investigating officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"He shall remain within the territorial limits of Ernakulam District and shall not leave the said limits without obtaining the prior permission of the Special Court. He shall also ensure that he is readily available for interrogation or any other lawful requirement of the investigation or trial, whenever called upon by the investigating officer," it directed.

The High Court also made it clear that grant of bail to Asmin shall not confer upon him any right to remain in India, nor shall it operate as a bar to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or any other competent authority from initiating or continuing proceedings in accordance with law under the applicable Laws relating to foreigners.