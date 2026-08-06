ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Grants Bail To Four More Accused In ED Attack Case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has granted bail to four more people accused of attacking ED officials following a search at former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in May this year.

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Nidin Raj, Shahin, Vijay S L and Shaiju Salim in the case, saying that according to the prosecution, the investigation was almost over, the accused had no criminal antecedents involving serious offences and the victims had not sustained any serious injuries.

At the same time, Justice Kauser Edappagath observed that a perusal of the case diary showed the allegations against the four were very serious and that they (prima facie) indicated a premeditated criminal act on their part.

The HC had earlier this week granted bail to 13 other accused in the case. With the four more being granted bail in the case on Wednesday, 18 accused have got the relief as one of them got bail from the trial court.

On Wednesday, the court directed that the accused be released on bail on each executing a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two solvent sureties for the like amount.

It imposed several conditions, including that they fully cooperate with the investigation, appear before the investigating officer between 10 am and 11 am every Saturday and whenever required, refrain from entering the jurisdiction of the Cantonment Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram, and deposit Rs 10,000 each before the jurisdictional magistrate court.

It directed them not to commit any similar offence while on bail, not to contact, influence or intimidate prosecution witnesses in any manner, and not to leave the state without the permission of the trial court.