ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Grants Bail To Four In Mini Cooper Crash Case; Prime Accused To Be Released Only After 10 Days

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to four persons in the Nedumbassery Mini Cooper crash case in which three youngsters were killed, but directed that the prime accused, Suhail Sajeev, be released only after 10 days.

Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order on the bail petitions filed by Sajeev, Ninav, Joyal Anto and Ameen Shah, who were travelling in the Mini Cooper car that rammed into a scooter carrying three youngsters, including two women, on the Nedumbassery airport road on October 11.

The court deferred Sajeev's release by 10 days after considering apprehensions raised by the prosecution and the counsel representing the deceased's family. Earlier, the Ernakulam District Sessions Court and the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had rejected their bail pleas.

During the hearing, defence lawyers submitted that all four accused were 19-year-old students and that their studies had been affected by their prolonged judicial custody.

The prosecution, however, opposed the pleas, pointing out that the three persons killed in the accident were also youngsters from poor families and were the hopes of their respective families.

It submitted that, except Sajeev, the other accused had left the scene soon after the accident and were subsequently arrested by the police. The investigation was progressing and would be completed at the earliest, but releasing the accused could affect the probe, the prosecution argued.