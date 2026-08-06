ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Flags 'Serious Flaws' In Trial Court Verdict In Muthanga Attempt-To-Murder Case

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has raised serious concerns over the trial court's judgment in the Muthanga attempt-to-murder case involving senior police officer Abdul Salam, observing that the verdict suffers from significant flaws and warrants close judicial scrutiny.

Hearing appeals filed by Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha leader M Geethanandan and three other convicted persons, the high court issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Kerala government.

The bench observed that every part of the trial court's judgment required independent examination and questioned how a final verdict could conclude that the prosecution had established the offence only prima facie. The matter has been posted for further hearing.

The appellants have challenged the Kalpetta Sessions Court verdict sentencing them to five years' rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 each. They have also sought a stay on the sentence pending disposal of their appeals. Besides Geethanandan, the other appellants are Binu, Rameshan and Anil Kumar.

The Kalpetta Sessions Court had recently convicted the four under various provisions relating to the attempted murder of police officer Abdul Salam and criminal conspiracy. The court awarded each of them five years' rigorous imprisonment and directed that they undergo an additional three months' imprisonment in default of payment of the fine.