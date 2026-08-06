Kerala High Court Flags 'Serious Flaws' In Trial Court Verdict In Muthanga Attempt-To-Murder Case
Hearing appeals filed by Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha leader M Geethanandan, HC issued notices to the CBI and the Kerala government.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has raised serious concerns over the trial court's judgment in the Muthanga attempt-to-murder case involving senior police officer Abdul Salam, observing that the verdict suffers from significant flaws and warrants close judicial scrutiny.
Hearing appeals filed by Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha leader M Geethanandan and three other convicted persons, the high court issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Kerala government.
The bench observed that every part of the trial court's judgment required independent examination and questioned how a final verdict could conclude that the prosecution had established the offence only prima facie. The matter has been posted for further hearing.
The appellants have challenged the Kalpetta Sessions Court verdict sentencing them to five years' rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 each. They have also sought a stay on the sentence pending disposal of their appeals. Besides Geethanandan, the other appellants are Binu, Rameshan and Anil Kumar.
The Kalpetta Sessions Court had recently convicted the four under various provisions relating to the attempted murder of police officer Abdul Salam and criminal conspiracy. The court awarded each of them five years' rigorous imprisonment and directed that they undergo an additional three months' imprisonment in default of payment of the fine.
However, the trial court acquitted all surviving accused in the case relating to the death of police constable Vinod during the same incident, citing lack of evidence and holding that the fatal blow had been inflicted by an accused who has since died.
The case dates back to February 19, 2003, when hundreds of landless Adivasi families occupied forest land inside the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary demanding implementation of promises to allot land to tribal communities. Violence erupted after police and forest officials launched an eviction drive.
During the clashes, Kerala Police constable Vinod was killed, while Adivasi protester Jogi died in police firing. Hundreds of people, including women and children, were reportedly injured in the lathi-charge and subsequent violence. Protesters allegedly resisted the police using bows, arrows and sticks, while several huts in the protest camp were also set ablaze during the operation.
The CBI later took over the investigation into the consolidated cases. The trial court delivered its verdict more than 23 years after one of Kerala's most contentious tribal rights movements.
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