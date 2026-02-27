ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Extends Till Mar 2, Govt Undertaking On CMO Messages To Officials

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday extended till March 2 the earlier undertaking given by the state government that no messages highlighting the achievements of the state government will be disseminated. With the direction, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas listed the matter for further consideration on Monday, March 2.

While agreeing with the extension of its undertaking, the government lawyers said it would be applicable only to the data received from the Service and Payroll Administrative Repository for Kerala (SPARK) and not any other source.

The submission was made after the lawyer for the petitioners -- Dr Rasheed Ahammed, an associate professor at a college in Malappuram, and Anil Kumar K M, a clerical assistant at the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram -- filed in court additional documents related to data received from the KSMART (Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation) system.

On Tuesday, the court had observed that the emails and messages allegedly sent by the CMO to officials highlighting the achievements of the state government constituted an intrusion of privacy. The petitioners, in their plea, have claimed that sending such messages amounts to an election campaign.

The state government had earlier told the court that the messages were not sent by the CMO. The government lawyer said that the messages were disbursed by the data principal, which in this case was the Kerala State Information Technology Mission.