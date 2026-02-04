ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Expresses Satisfaction Over SIT Probe Into Sabarimala Gold Misappropriation Cases

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that the SIT probe into the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala temple was progressing well and currently, there was no need to hand over the investigation to the CBI. The observations by the court came while hearing a batch of petitions, including one by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, seeking the handing over of the probe to the CBI.

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar said it was aware of the work being done by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was putting in a lot of effort, according to court sources. The observations will be a setback for the Congress-led UDF opposition, which has been claiming that the Chief Minister's Office was interfering and pressurising the SIT, leading to a delay in the filing of the charge sheet.

The UDF has been holding protests in the state Assembly on the issue and disrupted the House on Tuesday and Wednesday by raising the matter. At the same time, the court, expressing a positive outlook regarding the probe, supports the ruling LDF's claims that the investigation was progressing properly.