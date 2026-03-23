ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Division Bench Stays Single Bench Order Disqualifying SNDP Yogam Office-Bearers

Kochi: The Kerala High Court division bench on Monday stayed the single bench order that had disqualified all office-bearers and the entire Board of Directors of the SNDP Yogam, including its general secretary Vellappally Natesan, over alleged non-compliance with statutory requirements under the Companies Act.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M stayed the order passed by Justice T R Ravi on a batch of petitions, including one filed by late professor M K Sanoo, alleging irregularities in the functioning of the organisation.

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam is a prominent community organisation representing the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala.