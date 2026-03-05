ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Dismisses PIL On Dropping Assembly Proceedings Against Mamkootathil

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the state legislative assembly to consider a representation to drop further proceedings against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil by the ethics panel of the House on a complaint by CPI(M) MLA D K Murali.

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M held that the petition, by an advocate, was not maintainable as the court cannot direct the Speaker of the assembly on how to conduct proceedings in the House. The detailed order is awaited.

The petitioner, Kulathoor Jaisingh, stated that Murali filed a complaint with the Speaker regarding Mamkootathil’s allegedly unbecoming conduct as an MLA, seeking permission to raise the issue in the House. The petition, filed through advocate M R Sarin, claimed that the complaint was filed with "malafide intention due to political reasons".