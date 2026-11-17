ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Dismisses Lawyer’s Plea For Contempt Action Against Trial Judge In Actress Assault Case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by a lawyer from the prosecution team in the 2017 actress assault case seeking contempt action against the trial judge, ruling that such proceedings cannot be initiated on the basis of hearsay or media reports.

The High Court asked the media to bear in mind that oral observations made by judges and lawyers should not be treated as news, particularly when their publication could hurt a party. The lawyer's plea alleged that the judge had made defamatory remarks about her conduct during the proceedings.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan dismissed the plea filed by lawyer T B Mini, who had also sought the expunction of the remarks allegedly made against her by trial judge Honey M Varghese, saying there was no evidence to establish that the judicial officer had made any defamatory remarks.

The High Court said Mini's allegations were based on hearsay and media reports, and there was no evidence to show that the judge had made any defamatory observations against the lawyer.

"This court cannot initiate contempt proceedings against the judicial officer (judge) based on the petitioner's (lawyer) hearsay version of an alleged statement made by the judicial officer in an open court, which is not in the official records, but only in the air. Based on such hearsay versions, this court cannot initiate any proceedings against a judicial officer," Justice Kunhikrishnan said.

The High Court said judges speak through their judgments and that courtroom dialogue may sometimes be necessary to decide a case or persuade a lawyer to advance arguments.

"It is improper for the media to make this news, as it will cause serious damage to the lawyers and the judges too," it said.

It observed that remarks made by a presiding officer in the courtroom may be momentary, but their circulation could embarrass the person against whom they are directed.

"Lawyers deserve dignity and fair treatment, and they should not leave the court, after arguing a case, feeling that the court insulted or humiliated them," it added. The High Court advised members of the Bar not to be swayed by social media reactions merely because a judge made certain observations in open court with good intentions.