ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Directs Govt To Remove ‘Adopted Child’ Tag From Official Records

Kerala High Court Directs State To Remove ‘Adopted’ Tag From Official Records ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has ruled that an adopted child must be recognised as the parents’ own child, directing the state government to remove terms such as “adopted son” and “adopted daughter” from official records.

The court said that once a child is legally adopted, the child becomes a full-fledged member of the adoptive family, with all legal ties to the biological family severed. It observed that adoptive parents treat their children as their own and do not distinguish them as adopted in everyday life.

The High Court directed the government to remove the options “adopted son” and “adopted daughter” from the state's e-District portal. Official certificates must identify the relationship simply as “son” or “daughter,” the court said. The ruling came in response to a writ petition filed by a woman from Thrissur. Respecting her privacy, the court referred to her as 'Anmol' in its judgment, a name meaning 'priceless'. Anmol was legally adopted when she was less than a month old by her parents, who had married in 1974. The adoption was formalised through a court order dated June 30, 1990, after the couple had been married for 16 years.