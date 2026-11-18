Kerala High Court Directs Govt To Remove ‘Adopted Child’ Tag From Official Records
The High Court directed the government to remove the options “adopted son” and “adopted daughter” from the state's e-District portal.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has ruled that an adopted child must be recognised as the parents’ own child, directing the state government to remove terms such as “adopted son” and “adopted daughter” from official records.
The court said that once a child is legally adopted, the child becomes a full-fledged member of the adoptive family, with all legal ties to the biological family severed. It observed that adoptive parents treat their children as their own and do not distinguish them as adopted in everyday life.
The High Court directed the government to remove the options “adopted son” and “adopted daughter” from the state's e-District portal. Official certificates must identify the relationship simply as “son” or “daughter,” the court said.
The ruling came in response to a writ petition filed by a woman from Thrissur. Respecting her privacy, the court referred to her as 'Anmol' in its judgment, a name meaning 'priceless'.
Anmol was legally adopted when she was less than a month old by her parents, who had married in 1974. The adoption was formalised through a court order dated June 30, 1990, after the couple had been married for 16 years.
Since childhood, she had been identified as their “daughter” in official documents, including her Aadhaar card, passport, ration card, voter ID, PAN card and SSLC certificate.
After her mother died in 2023, the Thrissur Tahsildar issued a legal heirship certificate identifying her as the “daughter”. A family membership certificate issued by the Peringavu Village Officer following her father's death in 2024 also described her as the “daughter”.
However, a subsequent legal heirship certificate issued in June 2025 by the Tahsildar following her father's death classified her as an “adopted daughter”.
Challenging the classification, Anmol approached the High Court. Allowing her petition, the court stressed that government records must reflect the legal status of adopted children and protect their dignity and self-respect.
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