ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Directs Special Task Force To Look Into Encroachments, Ensure Control Over Land In Munnar

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to constitute a dedicated high-level Special Task Force (STF) to look into land encroachments and ensure full control over government land and properties in Munnar and nearby villages of Idukki district, expressing concern over the lack of concrete action despite years of official reports and court proceedings.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji issued the direction on October 22 while hearing a batch of long-pending writ petitions and contempt proceedings related to land in the region. The court expressed concern that several official reports and action plans submitted between 2003 and 2010 had not resulted in concrete action.

These included reports by the then Additional Chief Secretary, the Additional Director General of Police, a committee led by the Revenue Secretary and the Idukki district collector.

“Unfortunately, reports after reports are remaining in the back-burner, without any concrete action being taken. The apparent confusion on account of multiple reports is also taken advantage of by vested interests,” the Bench observed.

The court said the continued delay could leave the issue unresolved for years unless the recommendations in the earlier reports were acted upon. The proposed STF will comprise senior officers from the Revenue and Police departments and representatives of other relevant government departments.

The court also considered suggestions by amicus curiae Harish Vasudevan on the team's composition and functioning. The Bench directed that officers assigned to the task force be relieved of their other duties for at least six months so they could focus exclusively on the task.

The court said the task force should “examine and implement the recommendations in the reports; and complete requisite actions” to ensure full control over the lands and properties in the districts and villages concerned.