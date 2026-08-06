ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Directs Fresh Layout Plan For Balitharpanam Ritual At Thirumullavaram Beach

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the preparation of a fresh layout plan for regulating the movement and smooth passage of the nearly two lakh pilgrims expected to congregate at Thirumullavaram Beach in Kollam district for Balitharpanam on August 12.

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar called for a fresh layout plan after finding shortcomings in the one prepared by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for the ritual.

The 'Balitharpanam' is a sacred Hindu ritual where offerings are made to departed ancestors to help their souls attain liberation and is widely observed during the Malayalam month of Karkidakam and is, therefore, also known as 'Karkidaka Vavu Bali'.

The court noted that in the Board's plan, the dimensions of the proposed sheds and the pathways earmarked for pilgrim movement have not been specifically identified.

"Considering that nearly two lakh devotees are expected to converge in an area of limited extent, it is imperative that the authorities clearly identify and demarcate the manner in which pilgrims would enter the Balitharpanam area, perform the rituals, proceed for the ritual bath and thereafter exit the area in a safe, orderly and seamless manner," it said.

It further said that adequate and unobstructed corridors for pedestrian movement must be earmarked to the maximum extent possible.

Equally, the proposed sheds, for devotees to rest, should have clearly defined dimensions so that their erection does not impede or compromise the free movement of pilgrims or the access required for emergency services, the bench said.

"The administration will be well advised to bear in mind that this is a one-time affair and if this exercise is carried out, the work that is required to be carried out in future will be greatly reduced," it said.