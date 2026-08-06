Kerala HC Directs Fresh Layout Plan For Balitharpanam Ritual At Thirumullavaram Beach
The 'Balitharpanam' is a sacred Hindu ritual where offerings are made to departed ancestors to help their souls attain liberation
By PTI
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the preparation of a fresh layout plan for regulating the movement and smooth passage of the nearly two lakh pilgrims expected to congregate at Thirumullavaram Beach in Kollam district for Balitharpanam on August 12.
A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar called for a fresh layout plan after finding shortcomings in the one prepared by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for the ritual.
The 'Balitharpanam' is a sacred Hindu ritual where offerings are made to departed ancestors to help their souls attain liberation and is widely observed during the Malayalam month of Karkidakam and is, therefore, also known as 'Karkidaka Vavu Bali'.
The court noted that in the Board's plan, the dimensions of the proposed sheds and the pathways earmarked for pilgrim movement have not been specifically identified.
"Considering that nearly two lakh devotees are expected to converge in an area of limited extent, it is imperative that the authorities clearly identify and demarcate the manner in which pilgrims would enter the Balitharpanam area, perform the rituals, proceed for the ritual bath and thereafter exit the area in a safe, orderly and seamless manner," it said.
It further said that adequate and unobstructed corridors for pedestrian movement must be earmarked to the maximum extent possible.
Equally, the proposed sheds, for devotees to rest, should have clearly defined dimensions so that their erection does not impede or compromise the free movement of pilgrims or the access required for emergency services, the bench said.
"The administration will be well advised to bear in mind that this is a one-time affair and if this exercise is carried out, the work that is required to be carried out in future will be greatly reduced," it said.
The court directed that the new layout plan, proposed to be prepared by the District Disaster Management Authority and the Town Planner, Kollam, shall clearly indicate the precise location, dimensions and capacity of every shed proposed to be erected by the Board, the Balitharpanam Bhoomi Samrakshana Trust and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
"The revised plan shall also specify, to scale, the width of the pedestrian pathways, movement corridors, access roads, ambulance routes, police and medical control rooms, enquiry counters, fire and safety aid posts, toilets, drinking water points, and all other essential facilities.
"The dimensions of every structure and pathway shall be shown accurately on scale so as to eliminate any possibility of confusion or disputes at a later stage," the bench said.
The court directed the preparation of the fresh layout plan to be undertaken forthwith and all stakeholders, including the Balitharpanam Bhoomi Samrakshana Trust and the VHP, should be given an opportunity to participate in it and place their suggestions.
"The revised layout shall necessarily incorporate the pedestrian movement plan, ambulance access, traffic circulation, roads and other essential features reflected in the sketch prepared by the Advocate Commissioner.
"In addition, the revised layout shall indicate, to scale, the dimensions of every shed, pathway and open space so that there is complete clarity in the implementation of the arrangements," the court said.
It said that the new layout shall be prepared and finalised at the earliest so that all necessary arrangements can be completed well before August 11. It posted the matter on August 7 for further hearing and directed that the revised sketch be placed before it on that date.
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