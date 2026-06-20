ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Denies Bail To Muslim Priest Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Madrasa

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has denied bail to a 63-year-old priest of a Mosque who is accused of sexually assaulting his eight-year-old girl student in the Madrasa, saying that it appeared to be a "premeditated criminal act".

Justice Kauser Edappagath dismissed the bail plea and said,"This is a case where a 63-year-old priest of a Mosque alleged to have sexually assaulted his student aged 8 years".

"Considering the nature of the crime, the gravity of the offence, the complicity of the applicant in it, and the facts and circumstances mentioned above, I am of the view that the applicant cannot be released on bail at this stage."

According to the prosecution, the accused, who is in judicial custody since February 8 this year, had groped and touched the minor girl's private parts while she was studying in the Madrasa.