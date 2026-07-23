ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Declines To Suspend Sentence Of Two Accused In 2017 Actress Assault Case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has declined to suspend the sentence of two accused in the 2017 actress assault case, in view of the seriousness of the crime committed by them and the manner in which it was carried out.

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar also took into account "the larger considerations of public interest, the societal impact of the offence, and the need to preserve public confidence in the administration of criminal justice", to deny the relief to the two accused.

The order came while dismissing the separate pleas by Saleem H and Pradeep, accused number 5 and 6, respectively, in the case. The court said that on going through the judgment and the materials placed on record, it was of the prima facie view that there was sufficient evidence on record to prove the alleged conspiracy between the six accused and that they executed their plan with precision.

"Prima facie, it appears that the applicants (Saleem and Pradeep) had assisted and aided in the commission of the crime, and shared the common intention with all the conspirators," the bench said.