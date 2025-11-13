Kerala High Court Asks State to Approach Supreme Court Over Voter Roll Revision
Kerala sought to defer the voter roll revision, citing administrative strain; the High Court advised approaching the Supreme Court for a unified decision.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Thursday advised the State Government to approach the Supreme Court in its bid to defer the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The court noted that several other states have already moved the apex court with Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) challenging the same revision process.
The state requested that the High Court postpone the revision until after the Local Self-Government Institution (LSGI) elections. Justice VG Arun suggested that, because similar cases affect multiple states, it would be best for the Supreme Court to make a unified decision. The High Court will give its final order on Friday.
Operational Crisis Cited by the State
Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup submitted that the state was not questioning the validity of the revision itself. The writ petition, he clarified, seeks only a temporary deferment of the SIR within Kerala until the local body polls conclude.
The Government said holding the SIR, which is important for next year’s Assembly elections, alongside the LSGI polls would overwhelm the administration.
The LSGI elections alone require approximately 1,76,000 government and quasi-government poll workers, as well as 68,000 police and security staff.
The state warned that this strain would disrupt the smooth conduct of the LSGI elections and overburden the administration. Attempts by the Chief Secretary to delay the revision by appealing to the Chief Election Commissioner had failed.
ECI Stands Firm
The Election Commission, acknowledging the state’s concerns, stated that revising the electoral roll is a legal obligation that cannot be delayed. The Commission emphasised that the current timeline, with the draft rollout and the final rollout scheduled for January, is crucial for next year’s Assembly elections.
