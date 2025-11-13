ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Asks State to Approach Supreme Court Over Voter Roll Revision

The Kerala High Court advised the State Government to approach the Supreme Court over its plea to defer the voter roll revision. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Thursday advised the State Government to approach the Supreme Court in its bid to defer the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The court noted that several other states have already moved the apex court with Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) challenging the same revision process.

The state requested that the High Court postpone the revision until after the Local Self-Government Institution (LSGI) elections. Justice VG Arun suggested that, because similar cases affect multiple states, it would be best for the Supreme Court to make a unified decision. The High Court will give its final order on Friday.

Operational Crisis Cited by the State

Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup submitted that the state was not questioning the validity of the revision itself. The writ petition, he clarified, seeks only a temporary deferment of the SIR within Kerala until the local body polls conclude.